ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

2 injured in Madison shooting, suspect in custody

Two people were injured in a shooting in Madison on Sunday, according to the Madison Police Department. One male and one female. One victim is in critical condition, the other is stable, according to MPD. It happened on Angela Drive near Gillespie Road where officers were called just before 3...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
MULBERRY, AR
WAFF

Huntsville man faces attempted murder charge after alleged McCrary Street shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Thursday in relation to the investigation of a weekend shooting on McCrary Street. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, investigators arrested Willie Preston on the charge of aggravated assault-attempted murder shortly before 5 p.m. on August 18. Officers were investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the area of McCrary and Boundary Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
Mount Airy, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mount Airy, MD
County
Limestone County, AL
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
ASHVILLE, AL
nowhabersham.com

Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia

The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
ATLANTA, GA
WAAY-TV

1 year after being sentenced for murder, ex-Huntsville officer continues wait for appeal results

Saturday marks one year since former Huntsville police officer William Ben Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker. His attorneys appealed the conviction soon after. Fast forward to today, and Darby continues to sit in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility while his appeal sits at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Murder#Violent Crime#Maiden Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck

LAUDERDALE Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was charged with manslaughter for a June 2019 boat crash that killed two people pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Thursday. Ross Newton Wooten III, 36, had been charged with manslaughter after authorities said he crashed his boat into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser, killing Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter, Blakely.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy