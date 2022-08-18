Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
2 injured in Madison shooting, suspect in custody
Two people were injured in a shooting in Madison on Sunday, according to the Madison Police Department. One male and one female. One victim is in critical condition, the other is stable, according to MPD. It happened on Angela Drive near Gillespie Road where officers were called just before 3...
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
WAFF
Huntsville man faces attempted murder charge after alleged McCrary Street shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Thursday in relation to the investigation of a weekend shooting on McCrary Street. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, investigators arrested Willie Preston on the charge of aggravated assault-attempted murder shortly before 5 p.m. on August 18. Officers were investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the area of McCrary and Boundary Ave.
Roy S. Johnson: Until execution officials can kill responsibly, Alabama must stop lethal injections
This is an opinion column. Gov. Kay Ivey said that’s why she allowed Joe Nathan James Jr. to be executed. To be killed by lethal injection last month for the murder of 26-year-old Faith Hall on August 15, 1994. Our responsibility to the law. James and Hall dated briefly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Off-duty Alabama officer hit by car in his front yard
Newly-released footage shows an off-duty Decatur police officer being hit by a car in his own front yard.
Juvenile in custody after allegedly threatening Ashville High School
ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Saturday after threats were made to Ashville High School. According to authorities, officers received information about a possible threat of violence made to the school. St. Clair County Criminal Investigation began immediate investigation into these threats. Investigators then notified St. Clair County […]
nowhabersham.com
Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia
The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
WAAY-TV
1 year after being sentenced for murder, ex-Huntsville officer continues wait for appeal results
Saturday marks one year since former Huntsville police officer William Ben Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker. His attorneys appealed the conviction soon after. Fast forward to today, and Darby continues to sit in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility while his appeal sits at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at former work place now headed to prison
An Alabama man who drove 330 miles (530 kilometers) to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced Thursday to 19 months in prison. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
An old turtle, latest unemployment stats, Levy’s Miss Rhoda: Down in Alabama
A giant prehistoric freshwater turtle that lived in Alabama has been identified for the first time. The latest unemployment numbers are out. A well-known businesswoman has passed away. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking...
US Marshals arrest Alabama man following yearlong search
A New Hope man has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals for illegally possessing 18 firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morgan County authorities release cause of death in Taylor Haynes case
Morgan County authorities have released a preliminary cause of death in the case of a woman whose body was discovered last week. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office say preliminary results of an investigation has determined that Taylor Renae Haynes, 25, died of suicide. The finding...
Man arrested after thought to have been hit by a car
An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.
WAAY-TV
Trial in deadly Lauderdale County boat crash ends in guilty plea, prison sentence
The man on trial for the deaths of two people during a June 2019 boat crash has pleaded guilty. Trey Wooten on Thursday pleaded guilty to two charges of criminally negligent homicide while impaired, according to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly. Wooten’s trial on manslaughter charges in the deaths...
Inmate convicted in Alabama double homicide dies in prison: ADOC
A 42-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a 2009 double homicide in Lauderdale County has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
WAAY-TV
Preliminary autopsy report identifies missing Morgan County mother’s cause of death
The Morgan County Coroners Office and Morgan County Sheriff's Office have received the preliminary autopsy results from the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville in the Taylor Renae Haynes missing/death Investigation. The preliminary cause of death is listed as suicide, according to the sheriff’s office. The family has been...
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
WAFF
Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck
LAUDERDALE Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was charged with manslaughter for a June 2019 boat crash that killed two people pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Thursday. Ross Newton Wooten III, 36, had been charged with manslaughter after authorities said he crashed his boat into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser, killing Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter, Blakely.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0