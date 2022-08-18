Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane CenterTerry MansfieldMiami, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Tua Tagovailoa Makes Preseason Debut, Dolphins Fall to RaidersAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A nerve-regenerating healing agent, hydrogen peroxideKath Lee
FOX Sports
ACC Preview: Can Dabo Swinney lead Clemson back to the top?
For the first time since 2015, we’re beginning a college football season without Clemson as the defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion. And 2021 was the first season in the past seven that the ACC hasn’t featured a team in the College Football Playoff or national final — BCS or CFP.
FOX Sports
Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral suffers 'significant' foot injury
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a "significant" Lisfranc injury in Carolina's 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Friday, head coach Matt Rhule announced Saturday. A Lisfranc injury refers to a type of injury to the bones and/or ligaments in the middle part of one's foot.
FOX Sports
FOX's College Football Fan Vote: Big 12 dominates Elite Eight
FOX's College Football Fan Vote competition is heating up!. The social media challenge, which assumes the mission of finding the best fan base in college football, is one step closer to crowning a winner, as the final few rounds get underway. It all started with 64 teams that were divided...
FOX Sports
Stacked Big 12 appears set to rule college hoops once again
The Big 12 Conference has accounted for the last two national championship teams — Kansas and Baylor — and has had a team qualify in each Final Four since 2018. It's safe to say the league is on the sport's mountaintop, and there are zero signs that the case will be any different in the 2022-23 season.
FOX Sports
College football odds: Best over/under futures bets for every Power 5
The dog days of summer are quickly coming to an end, and bettors are excited about getting the chance to cash in on some college football action. And when it comes to the College Football Playoff (CFP), other than last year's outlier, Cincinnati, the four-team tournament has been dominated by blue blood, Power 5 programs. Essentially, all roads to the natty go through the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 or Big 12. And if we're being brutally honest, the path to the title really goes through the SEC.
FOX Sports
Jim Irsay cites 'inconsistency at QB' for Colts struggles last season | THE HERD
Carson Wentz is looking to settle down in his new home, the Washington Commanders. Despite a 9-8 record, 62.4 percent completion percentage, 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions last season, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay blames the team's disappointing season on the QB position. He said that 'inconsistency at QB led to massive problems.' Colin Cowherd defends Wentz and explains why the Colts' problems were not due to the now-Commanders' QB.
FOX Sports
Is it Kenny Pickett's time in Pittsburgh?
Rookie Kenny Pickett is set to receive more snaps in the Steelers' preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, as the competition for Pittsburgh's starting QB job continues. Pickett, who has mostly taken snaps with the Steelers' second unit in practice, received first-team reps this week. Still, Mitchell Trubisky...
FOX Sports
Steve Young says Ravens are 'holding back' Lamar Jackson| SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young was critical of the Baltimore Ravens when discussing Lamar Jackson and his contract negotiations. Young was quoted saying Ravens are holding Jackson back “year after year.” Emmanuel Acho, James Jones, Ric Bucher and David Helman react to Young’s comments.
FOX Sports
Browns, Vikings, Lions and the NFL's Super Bowl-less franchises
There are 12 NFL franchises that have yet to taste championship glory — and there are four organizations that haven't even made it to the big game. Is this the year one of those squads ends its Super Bowl drought?. Let's have a look at how each of those...
FOX Sports
Jets, Falcons get heated early in joint practice session
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There was some pushing, shoving and a couple of swings between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. The teams got together Friday for the first of two joint sessions at the Jets' practice facility — and the tempers matched the sultry heat early on.
FOX Sports
Backup QBs Dobbs, Minshew shine, Eagles edge Browns 21-20
CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs ran for a touchdown and looked good directing Cleveland's backups during a 21-20 loss to Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in an exhibition watched by both team’s starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first...
FOX Sports
Key Cowboys storylines in second preseason game include gunslinger QB
LOS ANGELES — Hopefully the second go-around will be a little more fun. Even by preseason standards, last weekend's 17-7 slog in Denver was a bummer for the Cowboys. Expectations for clean football should always be low when the backups are playing, but 17 penalties and one touchdown is a miserable night of football by any objective measure.
FOX Sports
Jim Harbaugh: McNamara, McCarthy in close Michigan QB battle
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy continue to "elevate" their respective games and are in a "tight" battle to be the team's starting quarterback. Harbaugh said that he sees three ways the team's quarterback battle could play out, MLive reported. "There's three of them...
FOX Sports
Udonis Haslem to return to Heat for 20th season
The South Beach legend has announced that he will return to Miami for his 20th season with the team. The news came after he took a brief period to mull over his future with his family. Haslem's impact to the squad is immeasurable. At 42 years old, his contributions fall...
FOX Sports
Jags waiting to see something incredible from their 'Hulk'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault is scheduled to make his preseason debut against Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It might also serve as an audition for the rest of league. That’s because Shenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is far from a lock to make...
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Turpin, fresh off USFL MVP, stars on special teams
Newly minted Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin showed out in Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers — just six weeks after being crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season. Midway through the first quarter, Turpin notched the Cowboys' first score of the night, returning a kickoff...
FOX Sports
Roquan Smith returns to Bears practice following trade request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has ended his hold-in. Smith returned to practice on Saturday, his first practice since he requested a trade from the Bears on Aug. 9. The two-time All-Pro is in the final year of his contract and accused the Bears of negotiating in "bad faith," causing him to ask for a trade.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is returning to the team "this week" after missing extended time due to personal reasons, head coach Todd Bowles told the media on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Brady will be back with the team on Monday. According to ESPN, Bowles is...
FOX Sports
Why Geno Smith remains frontrunner in Seahawks' QB competition
That appears to be the mindset of Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as he selects a successor for Russell Wilson, the most accomplished quarterback in franchise history. Wilson, of course, now plies his trade for the Broncos after the blockbuster offseason deal that sent him to Denver. As it stands...
