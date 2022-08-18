ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Lowcountry man sentenced for 2017 triple murder

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A Walterboro man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned three guilty verdicts Friday against Kenneth […]
Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
Man sentenced in Colleton County triple homicide

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man responsible for killing three people and injuring a child at a Colleton County home in 2017 was found guilty on Friday. Authorities arrested Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm after they said he shot and killed Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13 during a robbery at their […]
Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating an early-morning shooting on James Island that left one person dead. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Grimball Road near Riverland Drive. On arrival, they discovered a man...
1 dead following gunshots on Grimball Rd

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, deputies received a call around 2:00 am on August 20 about gunshots outside a bar on Grimball Road. An adult male was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
NCPD responds to 'disturbance' at Chuck E Cheese on Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police responded to a "disturbance" Saturday at the Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Ave. Police said the disturbance was between numerous adults. As of Sunday morning, officials have not provided additional information, including whether any arrests were made. The Chuck E. Cheese...
Cunningham to hold campaign rally in Charleston on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, will hold a rally Monday at Tradesmen Brewing Company in Charleston.  Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey have announced their first “Rally with Joe and Tally” event.  “We’ll share our vision for a better South Carolina with more freedoms, safer communities, and lower taxes,” […]
Charleston Police recover body near Lighthouse Point off of James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has announced the recovery of human remains off of James Island. Officers and members of the Charleston County Rescue Squad responded to the area of Lighthouse Point around 11 a.m. after a boater reported seeing apparent human remains, according to CPD. Police...
Body recovered in marsh near James Island, police say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police confirmed to News 2 they recovered a body from the water near James Island on Friday. Details about that body – including its identity – were not provided. According to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department, the body was recovered near Lighthouse Point. Both Charleston PD and […]
