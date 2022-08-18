Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: Alex Murdaugh stole from brother; family firm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors said Alex Murdaugh stole $295,000 from his brother and the law firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago.
Lowcountry man sentenced for 2017 triple murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A Walterboro man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned three guilty verdicts Friday against Kenneth […]
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina sentenced for deaths of 3
Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead
Man sentenced in Colleton County triple homicide
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man responsible for killing three people and injuring a child at a Colleton County home in 2017 was found guilty on Friday. Authorities arrested Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm after they said he shot and killed Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13 during a robbery at their […]
GUILTY: Jury returns verdict for convicted Colleton Co. triple murderer, sentenced to life
Charleston PD: Body of missing woman found in river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
Deputies investigating fatal James Island shooting
Man shot and killed by SPD officer case turned over to District Attorney’s office
Editorial: AG's threat to sue secretive school board is a good start, more is needed
We don’t know whether the Charleston County School Board ignores the state Freedom of Information Act more than most of our state's school boards or just gets more news coverage, so its sins are more noticeable. What we do know is that it routinely ignores the law — and too often abuses its spirit even when it stays technically within the law.
Police respond to ‘disturbance’ at North Charleston Chuck E Cheese
Coroner identifies victim of weekend shooting outside James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner says the victim of a shooting outside a bar on James Island over the weekend was a 27-year-old. Trever Heyward Jr., 27, of the Charleston area, died on scene from a gunshot wound, the coroner's office said. Deputies responded to...
GBI finishes investigation of Saudi Lee fatal shooting by Savannah Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The investigation into the Savannah Police Officer shooting death of Saudi Lee moves forward. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its report of the incident and turned it over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for review. Lee was chased and shot last...
1 dead following gunshots on Grimball Rd
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, deputies received a call around 2:00 am on August 20 about gunshots outside a bar on Grimball Road. An adult male was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead […]
Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
NCPD responds to 'disturbance' at Chuck E Cheese on Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police responded to a "disturbance" Saturday at the Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Ave. Police said the disturbance was between numerous adults. As of Sunday morning, officials have not provided additional information, including whether any arrests were made. The Chuck E. Cheese...
Cunningham to hold campaign rally in Charleston on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, will hold a rally Monday at Tradesmen Brewing Company in Charleston. Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey have announced their first “Rally with Joe and Tally” event. “We’ll share our vision for a better South Carolina with more freedoms, safer communities, and lower taxes,” […]
Charleston Police recover body near Lighthouse Point off of James Island
Remains identified as missing woman, suspect dead by apparent suicide: CPD
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A missing woman and a man arrested in her disappearance were both found dead Friday, according to Charleston authorities. The coroner's office said the remains of Megan Rich, 41, of Summerville, were found in the waterway near Cedar Point Drive on August 19, around 11:45 a.m.
Body recovered in marsh near James Island, police say
