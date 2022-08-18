Report: Teams calling Eagles about availability of WR Jalen Reagor

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Two teams have called Eagles GM Howie Roseman about Reagor in recent days, per InsidetheBirds.com’s Geoff Mosher, who adds one AFC squad has done so along with an NFC team. Roseman backed Reagor in a post-draft statement this year, but the former TCU standout has not yet justified his lofty draft slot (No. 21 overall). That has helped prompt the Eagles to devote significant resources to the receiver position in both the 2021 and ’22 offseasons.

That said, Reagor is believed to be ticketed for the No. 4 receiver role in Philly. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins are ahead of the TCU product, but the Eagles also signed Zach Pascal. While the former Nick Sirianni Colts charge may be behind Reagor at this point, Pascal could surely step in as the Eagles’ top backup wideout. He played that role extensively in Indianapolis, a team that has experienced consistent injuries at the receiver position in recent years.

Given a one-year, $1.5M deal this offseason, with all of that money being guaranteed, Pascal played under Sirianni from 2018-20 in Indy. The 6-foot-2 pass catcher started 44 games with the Colts over the past four seasons. With T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell battling extensive injury issues during Pascal’s tenure, the Old Dominion alum eclipsed 600 receiving yards in both 2019 and 2020. He was not as productive during the Colts’ Carson Wentz season, catching 38 passes for 384 yards, leading to a modest market.

Reagor, 23, has two years remaining on his rookie contract. That deal could be extended through 2024, but a fifth-year option being exercised seems highly unlikely at this point. The Eagles shifted to a run-oriented attack last season, but they have not been able to count on their highly drafted wideout in either of his two campaigns. In 17 games last year, Reagor caught 33 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles would not get back anything close to a first-round pick for Reagor, who was a preference of Roseman and the team’s coaching staff at the time. During the 2020 draft, Eagles scouts are believed to have preferred Justin Jefferson. A different coaching staff, however, is in place now. A Reagor connection would seem to exist in the AFC, with Doug Pederson now guiding the Jaguars. The Eagles have already traded one underperforming wideout/tight end, dealing J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks.