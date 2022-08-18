ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Report: Teams calling Eagles about availability of WR Jalen Reagor

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKty3_0hM7JMZp00
Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Two teams have called Eagles GM Howie Roseman about Reagor in recent days, per InsidetheBirds.com’s Geoff Mosher, who adds one AFC squad has done so along with an NFC team. Roseman backed Reagor in a post-draft statement this year, but the former TCU standout has not yet justified his lofty draft slot (No. 21 overall). That has helped prompt the Eagles to devote significant resources to the receiver position in both the 2021 and ’22 offseasons.

That said, Reagor is believed to be ticketed for the No. 4 receiver role in Philly. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins are ahead of the TCU product, but the Eagles also signed Zach Pascal. While the former Nick Sirianni Colts charge may be behind Reagor at this point, Pascal could surely step in as the Eagles’ top backup wideout. He played that role extensively in Indianapolis, a team that has experienced consistent injuries at the receiver position in recent years.

Given a one-year, $1.5M deal this offseason, with all of that money being guaranteed, Pascal played under Sirianni from 2018-20 in Indy. The 6-foot-2 pass catcher started 44 games with the Colts over the past four seasons. With T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell battling extensive injury issues during Pascal’s tenure, the Old Dominion alum eclipsed 600 receiving yards in both 2019 and 2020. He was not as productive during the Colts’ Carson Wentz season, catching 38 passes for 384 yards, leading to a modest market.

Reagor, 23, has two years remaining on his rookie contract. That deal could be extended through 2024, but a fifth-year option being exercised seems highly unlikely at this point. The Eagles shifted to a run-oriented attack last season, but they have not been able to count on their highly drafted wideout in either of his two campaigns. In 17 games last year, Reagor caught 33 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles would not get back anything close to a first-round pick for Reagor, who was a preference of Roseman and the team’s coaching staff at the time. During the 2020 draft, Eagles scouts are believed to have preferred Justin Jefferson. A different coaching staff, however, is in place now. A Reagor connection would seem to exist in the AFC, with Doug Pederson now guiding the Jaguars. The Eagles have already traded one underperforming wideout/tight end, dealing J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs could look to adjust Patrick Mahomes' deal amid various new QB deals?

Given a deal that was $10M north of the previous NFL AAV record two summers ago, Patrick Mahomes. $45M-per-year pact fall to fourth. This offseason saw Aaron Rodgers surpass $50M per year and Deshaun Watson‘s fully guaranteed $46M-per-year pact lead to Kyler Murray signing for $46.1M on average. Mahomes received the $45M salary because he agreed to a 10-year extension, and the superstar Chiefs quarterback has said he is unconcerned about where is contract currently stands among QBs. But a source informed Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed the Chiefs could adjust his deal “sooner than later.” Mahomes, 26, has never been expected to play out his through-2031 contract. It will be passed many times between now and its expiration date. Lamar Jackson is almost certainly gunning for a deal north of that $45M figure. It does not look like the Chiefs will be addressing the contract this year, but in addition to Jackson, Russell Wilson should be expected to pass Mahomes’ pact by 2023. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will also be extension-eligible in January.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson seeking fully-guaranteed deal?

Kyler Murray landed a contract that, in terms of average annual value, eclipses Deshaun Watson‘s. At five years and $230.5M, it is easy to see how Murray’s camp used Watson’s deal to benefit the former No. 1 overall pick. But Murray’s contract, lacking the unique circumstances that drove the Browns into historic financial territory for Watson, is not fully guaranteed.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo

The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Carson Wentz
Pro Football Rumors

The Kansas City Chies signed Juju Smith-Schuster after attempting to do so in 2021

The Chiefs chased JuJu Smith-Schuster in consecutive offseasons. They attempted to sign him in 2021, joining the Ravens in that regard. While Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers last year, he said the Chiefs finished second. He landed in Kansas City this year on a one-year, $3.25M contract. After a lost year in his Pittsburgh finale, Smith-Schuster is expected to play a more versatile role in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu Comments On A Top Saints Leader

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu will be fulfilling a lifelong dream now that he will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints. After playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs, the former LSU standout will be playing for the squad he grew up rooting for. There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Should the Browns sign veteran center JC Tretter?

For now, the Browns are turning to Ethan Pocic. The 27-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March to compete with Harris for the starting job at center, or at least provide experienced depth behind him. The former Seahawk started 40 of the 57 games he appeared in with Seattle, and could be an effective stop-gap option in the middle of the Browns’ highly-touted o-line in Harris’ absence.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Wr#Insidethebirds Com#Afc#Nfc#Tcu#The Old Dominion
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles QB Carson Strong falling down depth chart

For much of the pre-draft process, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong‘s name was often mentioned among the top players at the position. At the end of the draft, though, Strong’s name was still on the board and he found himself fielding calls as an undrafted free agent, deciding to sign with Philadelphia for a guaranteed amount of $320K, the highest amount to any undrafted free agent in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Pro Football Rumors

Saints sign veteran LB Jon Bostic

Bostic has spent the last three years as a starter in Washington. His stay in DC was his first extended tenure with a team since the two years he spent in Chicago as a second-round pick. He never quite found his footing in Chicago earning several starts but also a few healthy scratches. The Bears traded him to the Patriots, in exchange for a sixth-round pick, who played him so reservedly that he only accumulated two total tackles in New England. The Patriots traded him for a seventh-round pick to Detroit. Bostic sat all year on injured reserve with the Lions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt undergoes surgery

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt underwent core surgery Monday, Zac Taylor said (via ESPN.com’s Ben Baby, on Twitter). The second-rounder has been out for more than a week and will miss at least the rest of the team’s preseason practices. This essentially locks Eli Apple into a starting job, Jay...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy