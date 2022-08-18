ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

A weather front is forecast to stall over MS Coast. Prepare for rain and flash flooding.

By Justin Mitchell
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

It’s going to be a wet Thursday as a front is expected to stall over the Mississippi Coast and parts of Louisiana, dumping rain and increasing chances of flash flooding.

“Expect the heavy rain to begin in the afternoon and last until the late evening,” the National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted.

Rainfall in excess of 2-to-3 inches per hour is likely in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties, the NWS said. Strong isolated thunderstorms are also possible.

“The strongest storms may have strong wind gusts up to 60mph or hail up to the size of a quarter. Heavy rain and localized flooding cannot be ruled out,” the NWS said.

Anywhere from 1-to-2 inches of rain has already fallen in Harrison County Thursday morning.

“Allow extra time for travel, use alternate routes if a road is flooded, and take cover in a sturdy building if a warning is issued for your area,” Harrison County Emergency Manager Matt Stratton said.

A special marine warning has been issued in the water from Pascagoula to Stake Island, Louisiana until 11:30 a.m.

South Mississippi residents should also prepare for a wet weekend. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast through Sunday for the Biloxi area.

