ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
thunder1320.com

Coffee County Schools looking for substitute teachers

Coffee County School System is searching for people interested in becoming substitute teachers within the school system. Substitute teachers with a degree and teaching license earn $85 per day or $42.50 for a half day. Substitute teachers with a high school diploma or GED earn $70 per day or $35 per half day.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Property Taxes Rise 7% in Catoosa County

RINGGOLD, Ga. — After three public hearings and multiple discussions with department heads, the Catoosa County Commission has voted to approve the budget for the upcoming year, which includes a seven percent property tax increase. According to Board Chairman Larry Black, the need for additional tax revenue is a...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Whitfield Co. Commission addresses millage rate

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia — Thursday night in Whitfield County, the local Board of Commissioners held a Millage Rate Public Hearing. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen wants to see property taxes reduced in the county. To better explain to our viewers at home, a mill is the according rate that property...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Education
Chattanooga, TN
Government
Hamilton County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Government
WDEF

Does Hamilton County Have Poor Transportation Infrastructure?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Earlier this week, the US Government turned their attention to Chattanooga’s Transportation Infrastructure, giving $25 million for the rehabilitation of Wilcox Boulevard Bridge. But infrastructure problems don’t stop at Wilcox Bridge. They don’t even stop at Chattanooga’s City limits. “We have had...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a motorsports park being built in Cumberland County is expected to be completed by early next year. Rusty Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock USA, confirmed the company broke ground on their new motorsports park earlier this year. They are continuing to build and working towards completing projected phases.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Powerball player in Chattanooga wins $50,000

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A lucky Powerball player in Chattanooga won $50,000 from the drawing held Saturday. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win the prize money, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Shiv Food Mart, 631...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Six Faculty Promoted in Rank

The Lee University Board of Directors recently awarded promotion in rank to six faculty members. Four faculty were promoted to professor, one was promoted to associate professor, and one was promoted to associate lecturer. The faculty promoted to professor are Drs. Debra Gladden, Chad Schrock, Randy Sheeks, and John Wykoff.
CLEVELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Endowment#Hamilton County Schools#Hamilton Co Commission#The King School#Arp
WDEF

Drive thru flu vaccines return this fall for Dalton & Chatsworth

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The North Georgia Health District will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics again this fall. They are for people 18 or older. Whitfield: Tuesday, September 20th, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720. Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
DALTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
WTVCFOX

Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Affidavit: Former Caregiver Charged with Attempted Murder

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A former caregiver is behind bars, accused of strangling her former patient. Marcella Collins is being charged with aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult, attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary. According to an affidavit from the Hamilton County...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy