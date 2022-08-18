Read full article on original website
Related
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Schools looking for substitute teachers
Coffee County School System is searching for people interested in becoming substitute teachers within the school system. Substitute teachers with a degree and teaching license earn $85 per day or $42.50 for a half day. Substitute teachers with a high school diploma or GED earn $70 per day or $35 per half day.
WDEF
TN Teacher goes viral addressing her struggle with new Age Appropriate Materials Act
A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on Tiktok from sharing her struggles caused by Tennessee’s new law requiring school and classroom libraries to have a list of content made available to parents. The new state Age Appropriate Materials Act requires the local board of education to adopt a policy...
WDEF
Property Taxes Rise 7% in Catoosa County
RINGGOLD, Ga. — After three public hearings and multiple discussions with department heads, the Catoosa County Commission has voted to approve the budget for the upcoming year, which includes a seven percent property tax increase. According to Board Chairman Larry Black, the need for additional tax revenue is a...
WDEF
Whitfield Co. Commission addresses millage rate
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia — Thursday night in Whitfield County, the local Board of Commissioners held a Millage Rate Public Hearing. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen wants to see property taxes reduced in the county. To better explain to our viewers at home, a mill is the according rate that property...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
Does Hamilton County Have Poor Transportation Infrastructure?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Earlier this week, the US Government turned their attention to Chattanooga’s Transportation Infrastructure, giving $25 million for the rehabilitation of Wilcox Boulevard Bridge. But infrastructure problems don’t stop at Wilcox Bridge. They don’t even stop at Chattanooga’s City limits. “We have had...
wvlt.tv
Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a motorsports park being built in Cumberland County is expected to be completed by early next year. Rusty Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock USA, confirmed the company broke ground on their new motorsports park earlier this year. They are continuing to build and working towards completing projected phases.
WTVCFOX
Powerball player in Chattanooga wins $50,000
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A lucky Powerball player in Chattanooga won $50,000 from the drawing held Saturday. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win the prize money, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Shiv Food Mart, 631...
leeuniversity.edu
Six Faculty Promoted in Rank
The Lee University Board of Directors recently awarded promotion in rank to six faculty members. Four faculty were promoted to professor, one was promoted to associate professor, and one was promoted to associate lecturer. The faculty promoted to professor are Drs. Debra Gladden, Chad Schrock, Randy Sheeks, and John Wykoff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
Local attorney: Brady Letters to CPD could mean something bigger could be on the horizon
UPDATE: “In response to several requests we have received from media organizations and in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings, Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy released the following information:”. The US Attorney’s Office (USAO) does not make personnel decisions for the department. Officers were not investigated by...
WTVCFOX
Cleveland families question existence of cemetery review committee, after poor conditions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Fresh cut grass is just the tip of the iceberg of things some families say are desperately needed at Sunset Gardens. An advisory board was supposed to be formed to review the poor conditions at the Cleveland cemetery, but residents have yet to see anything done.
She said yes: Cleveland police academy graduate gets diploma, engagement ring
CLEVELAND — It was a big day for a new Cleveland police officer. Not only did she receive a diploma from the academy, she also received a marriage proposal from a fellow officer. Stephanie Martinez accepted both with joy. Martinez received her diploma from the police academy on Monday,...
WDEF
Drive thru flu vaccines return this fall for Dalton & Chatsworth
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The North Georgia Health District will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics again this fall. They are for people 18 or older. Whitfield: Tuesday, September 20th, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720. Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned after they 'misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,' chief says
Ten Chattanooga police officers have been reassigned to non-enforcement positions and will no longer be allowed to testify in court after they "misrepresented the truth or filed a false report," according to a police department press release.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
WTVCFOX
Chattanoogan among winners of Tennessee elk hunt, TWRF raffle winners announced
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Friday was a big day for Tennessee sportsman, at least those who participated in a pair of drawings by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation (TWRF). TWRA ELK PERMIT RECIPIENTS. About 11,000 people submitted applications to TWRA for one of...
WTVCFOX
Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
WDEF
Affidavit: Former Caregiver Charged with Attempted Murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A former caregiver is behind bars, accused of strangling her former patient. Marcella Collins is being charged with aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult, attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary. According to an affidavit from the Hamilton County...
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Justin Bibb announces West Side Market will begin transition to nonprofit management
CLEVELAND — While the city of Cleveland will continue to own West Side Market, a nonprofit will begin taking over day-to-day operations to address vendors' concerns. The West Side Market is a Cleveland landmark that for years has been shedding vendors frustrated with everything from electrical issues to leases.
WTVC
Sideline Wrapup: Best Video & scores from week one in high school football in TN and GA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — High school football is back and we have your sideline wrap-up for August 19th. We saw many big performances in area including 3 time defending state champ McCallie defeating Chattanooga Christian 28-7 in season opener. Boyd Buchanan beats Greenback, 62-0. It was Boyd's first win with...
Fire damages house on Wheeler Avenue, no injuries reported
Chattanooga, TN – CFD officials said this incident occurred right before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened in the 1500 block of Wheeler Avenue. Chattanooga Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews were on the scene within moments of Hamilton County 911...
Comments / 1