Coal Valley, IL

Rhythm City Casino Raises $32,500 for Birdies for Charity

DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 19, 2022) — Rhythm City is pleased to present another successful Donate and Play Promotion, this time for Birdies for Charity! Thanks to the efforts of every guest who donated, we were able to raise an incredible $32,500 in July of 2022 for Birdie’s for Charity.
DAVENPORT, IA
Jacob Russell Panjwani of Bettendorf, Iowa, Graduates from Wheaton College (Illinois)

WHEATON, ILLINOIS (August 19, 2022) — Wheaton College congratulates May 2022 graduate Jacob Russell Panjwani, of Bettendorf, Iowa, graduated with a BA in Business Economics. Wheaton College graduates join a worldwide network of 45,000 alumni. Learn more at alumni.wheaton.edu. Wheaton College (Wheaton, Illinois) is a coeducational Christian liberal-arts college...
BETTENDORF, IA

