DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 19, 2022) — Rhythm City is pleased to present another successful Donate and Play Promotion, this time for Birdies for Charity! Thanks to the efforts of every guest who donated, we were able to raise an incredible $32,500 in July of 2022 for Birdie’s for Charity.

