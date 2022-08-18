Keke Palmer’s getting real about her skin struggles. The “Nope” star posted a candid makeup-free Instagram video Wednesday, sharing the current state of her complexion and asking why doctors haven’t yet managed to “cure” adult acne. “I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing, OK? They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle, liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL, they can even implant muscles, I mean, the list goes on,” Palmer, 28, began. “But they cannot figure out how to clear up somebody’s skin? All these years and all these inventions, you can’t figure out how...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO