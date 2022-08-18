ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

Green Thumbs Welcomed At Community Gardens

By Stephanie A. Faughnan
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sB3sF_0hM7HvxU00
The latest Barnegat Community Garden is located behind Lefty’s Tavern on Route 9. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

BARNEGAT – Space limitations at home can be a thorn in the side of those who like to garden. Fortunately, there’s an economical solution for any local resident with a green thumb and a desire to plant some seeds.

More than a year ago, Barnegat Township officials worked with an offshoot of the Communities That Care coalition to set up a garden at Meadowedge Park. The project was well received with young people and non-profits working side by side to grow flowers and food.

“We had eight beds at Meadowedge last year,” said Kurt Stofko, who heads up the community gardens in Barnegat. “We raised about fifty pounds of food that we were able to donate to the local food banks.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJyob_0hM7HvxU00
While many of the gardeners grow fruits and vegetables, others enjoy the beauty of flowers. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

The Meadowedge Community Garden came with its share of challenges. Deer and geese seemingly liked the spot and it proved difficult to keep them out. Using chicken wire to protect the small crops is out of the question as it would interfere with access for people with disabilities who want to garden.

Nevertheless, the success of the gardens’ premier year inspired Stofko to expand further as members of the community asked about taking on their own beds.

Stofko approached township leaders and asked if he could rent space to those who were interested in setting up their own plots. His inquiry was met with a negative response entirely related to government regulations beyond the purview of the municipality.

Meadowedge is part of the Green Acres Program, which falls under the auspices of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP). The concept of preserving open space for recreation and conservation needs comes with a hefty set of rules.

Green Acres projects require that the community as a whole have complete access to property covered by the program. The state would therefore need to approve limiting even small individual beds – and it appeared doubtful it would come to fruition.

Stofko didn’t allow bureaucracy to come in the way of stopping garden access. Instead, he came up with an alternative solution, which he proposed to a member of the Barnegat business community.

During the construction of the first Barnegat Community Garden, Stofko worked with a number of Barnegat students. A retired teacher, Stofko easily connected with all of the children. Two just happened to be the sons of Jenn and Ted Saropoulos, owners of Lefty’s Tavern on Route 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4YR1_0hM7HvxU00
Some of the local gardeners have elected to keep their plants in pot. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

Stofko said he asked Jenn if the area in the rear of the restaurant was available to set up as a community garden. The answer was an immediate yes.

“There was a garden there many years ago,” shared Jenn. “It’s a lovely space and I’m happy to see it flourishing now. I love what Kurt and the community have done with it.”

The latest Barnegat Community Garden is for people who cannot have gardens in their own communities because of restrictions. This includes those who live in apartments or condos and don’t have space to build even small beds.

The cost of renting space at the new garden is $25 a year. Some community members started with planting seeds, while others use pots to grow their plants. Most hold on to the fruits of their labor for their own consumption.

“A nursery donated some of the plants and we have a seed library,” Stofko said. “A lot of people who rent space have decided to grow tomato plants, while others are raising watermelons and squash.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ai0FP_0hM7HvxU00
Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan

Although rain barrels are put up to collect water, Lefty’s also allows community garden members to access their water supply in the early morning.

The garden setting also serves another purpose that focuses on community relationships. Different people take turns to read stories to children ranging from toddler to second grade. Storytime happens every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and also includes an arts and crafts project.

Stofko referred to Sandy Williams as the resident gardener from the project. He said that she knows a lot about gardening. Williams makes regular visits to the garden and ensures everything is up to par.

“I’ve always gardened,” shared Williams. “When I moved into an apartment, there was no place to garden. I was so happy when I found out they started a community garden.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWxUR_0hM7HvxU00
Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan

Williams started tomatoes from seed, and is also growing Swiss chard, bell peppers and hot peppers. She’s also planted comfrey, which Williams described as a healing herb.

Those interested in learning more about the Barnegat Community Gardens can visit their Facebook page. Kurt Stofko can also be reached directly by email at kdstofko@aol.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
Barnegat Township, NJ
Lifestyle
capemayvibe.com

Photos from New Jersey Audubon's post

Parke’s Place – This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a female Marbled Orbweaver Spider (AKA The Pumpkin Spider) in his yard! According to Penn State Extension, “The webs of the Pumpkin Spider are oriented vertically and have a “signal” thread attached to the center that notifies the spider when prey has been captured. Unlike the Argiope garden spiders, the Pumpkin Spider hides in a silken retreat to the side of the web (at the end of the signal thread). Adults construct this retreat using leaves folded over and held together with silk. Immature spiders make their retreats out of silk only. Egg sacs, which contain several hundred eggs, are generally deposited in October and are constructed of white silk formed in a flattened sphere. Immature spiders emerge from the sacs in spring.” When gardening for wildlife, let the spiders in! Spiders are beneficial predators and serve a significant role in keeping populations of many insect pests in check. What’s in your yard? We want to know!
CAPE MAY, NJ
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Williams
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?

For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
RED BANK, NJ
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Green Thumbs Welcomed#The Green Acres Program
essexnewsdaily.com

9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey

- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey Pooches want it, and they want it now

New Jersey ranks high in making sure little Fluffy gets the spoiled attention that they deserve. Dogs here in New Jersey get the V.I.P. treatment, in this case VERY IMPORTANT pooch treatment. From painting nails, to expensive outfits and even doggy perfume, dogs in New Jersey are getting the royal treatment, they’re spoiled rotten.
PETS
Rock 104.1

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: HAUNTED SCHOOL READY TO BE DEMOLISHED

Said to be haunted, Elizabeth Edwards school in Barnegat is slated to be demolished this month. Will the spirits among it stay or go?. Paranormal research teams and tv’s “Ghost Hunters” have investigated paranormal activity inside this old abandoned school which has sat vacant for quite a few years. Mysterious images were captured as well as voices inside the school confirming suspicions of many that the school is haunted. The spirits time in this building is nearing an end as the building is slated to come down by month’s end. There is no indication what, if anything, will be built in it’s place.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy