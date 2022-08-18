Green Thumbs Welcomed At Community Gardens

The latest Barnegat Community Garden is located behind Lefty’s Tavern on Route 9. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

BARNEGAT – Space limitations at home can be a thorn in the side of those who like to garden. Fortunately, there’s an economical solution for any local resident with a green thumb and a desire to plant some seeds.

More than a year ago, Barnegat Township officials worked with an offshoot of the Communities That Care coalition to set up a garden at Meadowedge Park. The project was well received with young people and non-profits working side by side to grow flowers and food.

“We had eight beds at Meadowedge last year,” said Kurt Stofko, who heads up the community gardens in Barnegat. “We raised about fifty pounds of food that we were able to donate to the local food banks.”

While many of the gardeners grow fruits and vegetables, others enjoy the beauty of flowers. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

The Meadowedge Community Garden came with its share of challenges. Deer and geese seemingly liked the spot and it proved difficult to keep them out. Using chicken wire to protect the small crops is out of the question as it would interfere with access for people with disabilities who want to garden.

Nevertheless, the success of the gardens’ premier year inspired Stofko to expand further as members of the community asked about taking on their own beds.

Stofko approached township leaders and asked if he could rent space to those who were interested in setting up their own plots. His inquiry was met with a negative response entirely related to government regulations beyond the purview of the municipality.

Meadowedge is part of the Green Acres Program, which falls under the auspices of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP). The concept of preserving open space for recreation and conservation needs comes with a hefty set of rules.

Green Acres projects require that the community as a whole have complete access to property covered by the program. The state would therefore need to approve limiting even small individual beds – and it appeared doubtful it would come to fruition.

Stofko didn’t allow bureaucracy to come in the way of stopping garden access. Instead, he came up with an alternative solution, which he proposed to a member of the Barnegat business community.

During the construction of the first Barnegat Community Garden, Stofko worked with a number of Barnegat students. A retired teacher, Stofko easily connected with all of the children. Two just happened to be the sons of Jenn and Ted Saropoulos, owners of Lefty’s Tavern on Route 9.

Some of the local gardeners have elected to keep their plants in pot. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

Stofko said he asked Jenn if the area in the rear of the restaurant was available to set up as a community garden. The answer was an immediate yes.

“There was a garden there many years ago,” shared Jenn. “It’s a lovely space and I’m happy to see it flourishing now. I love what Kurt and the community have done with it.”

The latest Barnegat Community Garden is for people who cannot have gardens in their own communities because of restrictions. This includes those who live in apartments or condos and don’t have space to build even small beds.

The cost of renting space at the new garden is $25 a year. Some community members started with planting seeds, while others use pots to grow their plants. Most hold on to the fruits of their labor for their own consumption.

“A nursery donated some of the plants and we have a seed library,” Stofko said. “A lot of people who rent space have decided to grow tomato plants, while others are raising watermelons and squash.”

Although rain barrels are put up to collect water, Lefty’s also allows community garden members to access their water supply in the early morning.

The garden setting also serves another purpose that focuses on community relationships. Different people take turns to read stories to children ranging from toddler to second grade. Storytime happens every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and also includes an arts and crafts project.

Stofko referred to Sandy Williams as the resident gardener from the project. He said that she knows a lot about gardening. Williams makes regular visits to the garden and ensures everything is up to par.

“I’ve always gardened,” shared Williams. “When I moved into an apartment, there was no place to garden. I was so happy when I found out they started a community garden.”

Williams started tomatoes from seed, and is also growing Swiss chard, bell peppers and hot peppers. She’s also planted comfrey, which Williams described as a healing herb.

Those interested in learning more about the Barnegat Community Gardens can visit their Facebook page. Kurt Stofko can also be reached directly by email at kdstofko@aol.com.