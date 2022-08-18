ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

niceville.com

Escambia store manager accused of defrauding more than 100 customers

PENSACOLA, Fla.– The manager of a Pensacola gun store is accused of numerous felonies in connection with the alleged defrauding of customers, many of whom are over 65 years of age, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. John David Floyd, 57, of Pensacola, was arrested by Florida...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigate stabbing at Dirt Cheap parking lot in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported stabbing that took place in a Dirt Cheap parking lot in Pensacola Sunday evening. Deputies say they responded to the Dirt Cheap on Fairfield Dr. after a man reportedly was stabbed in the parking lot and went inside the store for help.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Bay Minette officer involved in fatal shooting

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to investigators, a Bay Minette police officer was conducting a traffic stop at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Bay Minette's Lower Street. The major crimes unit says...
BAY MINETTE, AL
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

One arrested in Okaloosa stabbing

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Timothy Attaway from Dallas, Texas. Deputies said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace on Saturday. Witnesses said the victim made a joke or comment […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot to death, ex-girlfriend arrested by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Court. Krystal Miskel, 33, was arrested at the scene on the 1000 block of Scottsdale Court, near Overlook Road. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after receiving a […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: Mobile man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man was pronounced dead this weekend in Mobile after he was allegedly shot by his ex-girlfriend. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to reports Saturday night of a domestic altercation involving a shooting on Scottsdale Court. Upon arrival, police say they discovered...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
FOLEY, AL
niceville.com

Alleged chase, gunfire land Fort Walton Beach man in jail

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man allegedly chased a vehicle and shot at it in two different locations in the city during the chase, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a press release. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), Samuel...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

New traffic lights being installed at Escambia County intersection

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The traffic signal at the intersection of Olive Road and Davis Highway in Escambia County is getting redone. Escambia County transportation started working on the signal at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. County transportation says the work is necessary since the traffic light frequently starts flashing during bad...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

