Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
niceville.com
Escambia store manager accused of defrauding more than 100 customers
PENSACOLA, Fla.– The manager of a Pensacola gun store is accused of numerous felonies in connection with the alleged defrauding of customers, many of whom are over 65 years of age, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. John David Floyd, 57, of Pensacola, was arrested by Florida...
WEAR
Deputies investigate stabbing at Dirt Cheap parking lot in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported stabbing that took place in a Dirt Cheap parking lot in Pensacola Sunday evening. Deputies say they responded to the Dirt Cheap on Fairfield Dr. after a man reportedly was stabbed in the parking lot and went inside the store for help.
WEAR
Bay Minette officer involved in fatal shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to investigators, a Bay Minette police officer was conducting a traffic stop at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Bay Minette's Lower Street. The major crimes unit says...
Man stabbed 3 times for making joke: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one man was arrested after he stabbed another man three times after the victim made a joke. Timothy Attaway, 24, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Attaway is accused by OCSO of stabbing a 31-year-old man Saturday night. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola man arrested, assaulted pregnant woman during 4-month span: arrest report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after four incidents of domestic violence in the past four months, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning April 17, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a disturbance and made contact with the victim, who was visibly upset and refused EMS, according to the […]
One arrested in Okaloosa stabbing
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Timothy Attaway from Dallas, Texas. Deputies said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace on Saturday. Witnesses said the victim made a joke or comment […]
Man shot to death, ex-girlfriend arrested by Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Court. Krystal Miskel, 33, was arrested at the scene on the 1000 block of Scottsdale Court, near Overlook Road. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after receiving a […]
utv44.com
MPD: Mobile man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man was pronounced dead this weekend in Mobile after he was allegedly shot by his ex-girlfriend. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to reports Saturday night of a domestic altercation involving a shooting on Scottsdale Court. Upon arrival, police say they discovered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
WEAR
Deputies: Evidence found links juvenile to 6 vehicle burglaries in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a teen for burglarizing six vehicles in Miramar Beach Wednesday. Deputies say 16-year-old Devon Hurst Kavanaugh broke into six unlocked cars near Driftwood Road and took several items from each vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, upon responding to the...
Woman charged with stealing $2K in plants from Fort Walton Beach
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office tied the bow on a plant theft spree in Northwest Florida. Deputies arrested Miranda Rice, 37, of Shalimar Wednesday. They say she stole more than $2,000 in plants and garden equipment from the Wildewood Garden Shoppe and Nursery in Fort Walton Beach. Rice is accused of taking […]
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Owner of Cantonment fencing company charged with defrauding several customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The owner of a Cantonment fencing company was arrested Wednesday for the second time in less than a month on fraud and larceny charges. Cody Brown, 33, of Pensacola -- the owner of Kodiak Fence Company -- was arrested Wednesday on these charges:. fraud - swindle (two...
Pensacola man arrested for taking photos underneath women’s skirts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for taking photos underneath female’s skirts at a thrift store, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On June 20, deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W. Street for a disturbance, according to a release sent by ECSO. The release […]
niceville.com
Alleged chase, gunfire land Fort Walton Beach man in jail
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man allegedly chased a vehicle and shot at it in two different locations in the city during the chase, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a press release. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), Samuel...
WEAR
New traffic lights being installed at Escambia County intersection
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The traffic signal at the intersection of Olive Road and Davis Highway in Escambia County is getting redone. Escambia County transportation started working on the signal at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. County transportation says the work is necessary since the traffic light frequently starts flashing during bad...
1 arrested for shooting at car 2 separate times, looking for 1 other: Fort Walton PD
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested a 29-year-old man for chasing “two victims and shooting at them,” at two different locations Tuesday night, but are still looking for another, according to a release from the FWBPD. Samuel Kortez Jones, also known as ‘Tez,’ was arrested and […]
niceville.com
WCSO: Man found with methamphetamine, heroin following dispute in Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. – A Pensacola man was arrested in Freeport yesterday after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said he revealed a bag containing drugs hidden down his pants in his buttocks. According to a statement by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it responded to the Outpost RV...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County observes National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County is observing National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day Sunday. The day was established in remembrance of those who lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning and to acknowledge the devastation this drug has brought to thousands of affected family members and friends.
Pine Forest High School under code-yellow lockdown after text threat, 2nd in a week
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School is under a ‘code yellow’ lockdown and deputies are currently investigating. ESCO said there is no immediate threat, but wanted to put the school into lockdown for safety purposes. “The school is currently in lockdown because of text threats, but deputies […]
Comments / 1