Two grazed in Washington Avenue shooting
Albany police report a shooting early Sunday morning on Washington Avenue near Quail Street. They say they identified two people who were grazed by bullets.
Albany Police seize guns in two separate arrests
Albany police say they recovered two guns and other illegal weapons during separate investigations on Friday. One involved an armed teen, and the other an armed man in his 60s.
Saratoga Sheriff nabs alleged meth dealer
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reports the arrest of Malta's Shawn Finn, an alleged meth dealer.
Albany felon nabbed for allegedly dodging court
Police arrested an Albany man—convicted of several violent felonies in the past—on Tuesday after a traffic stop in Watervliet.
Two arrested for allegedly cashing forged checks in Fulton County
Two men have been arrested for allegedly cashing forged checks at two credit unions in Fulton County. New York State Police said Elijah Jacobs, 31, of Gloversville, and Brian Fernau, 31, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 17.
Troy man sentenced for drive-by shooting death
Jhajuan Sabb, who shot and killed another man and injured four other people back in May of 2021, was sentenced to 35 years and five years of post-prison probation, District Attorney P. David Soares announced on Friday.
Schenectady PD: Man shot on Delamont Avenue
The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Delamont Avenue on Friday morning. Police said a 28-year-old was shot multiple times during the incident.
Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash
A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal March crash in Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney's Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment.
Cohoes firefighter accused of child endangerment
A Cohoes firefighter has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, which is a misdemeanor. The Cohoes Police Department said Glenn Dame, 35, of Cohoes, was arrested on August 16.
Troy man sentenced in 2021 shooting of 12-year-old
A Troy man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars on Thursday in connection with the 2021 drive-by shooting of Matthew Rivera.
IG report shines light on NYSP reaction to Trooper, Cuomo daughter relationship
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A recently released report from the New York State Inspector General details a relationship between former governor Andrew Cuomo’s daughter and a State Trooper, as well as how the State Police handled the situation. In May 2020, trooper Dane Pfeiffer revealed in an interview...
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
Missing teen in Washington County
Zoey Johnson, 16, is actively missing, says the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen on Hinds Road in Argyle, wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Chester Bennington (late vocalist of Lincoln Park) on it.
Tree falls on vehicle in Albany
A busy road in Albany had to be shut down for several hours, after a tree fell on a parked car. An Albany police officer that responded said it happened around nine o’clock Friday night. They had to shut down North Main Avenue down to Madison Ave. No injuries...
Cohoes man pleads guilty to having loaded handgun
Armando Sanchez, 30, of Cohoes pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a felony. Sanchez was indicted in June 2021 on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Two NYRA employees found with 200 grams of cocaine, police say
A police raid of an NYRA dorm residence on Thursday allegedly presented possession of 200 ounces of cocaine.
Hudson Falls PD looking for missing transgender teen
The Hudson Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Tayevion McIntosh, 17, who has been missing for over a week.
Troy PD investigating Fifth Avenue shooting
Troy police are investigating a shooting. It took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Rensselaer Street.
Illegal guns and cache seized in Washington County
Three Greenwich individuals who were suspected of manufacturing illegal guns and parts had their ammunition seized on Thursday, according to New York State police. Supposedly, the men had kits to convert firearms to fully automatic weapons.
Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation
Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
