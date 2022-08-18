The Simpsons: Hit and Run is widely regarded as one of the best-licensed games out there and someone has now used that as the foundation to make a new Futurama experience. The Simpsons: Hit and Run released in 2003, just two years after Rockstar brought Grand Theft Auto into the 3D open-world era with Grand Theft Auto 3. GTA 3 and its sequel, Vice City, were smash hits and game changers for the industry. It wasn't long until a bunch of copycats started to pop up, but The Simpsons: Hit and Run took the concept and injected that Simpsons energy into it. It was massively successful and still holds a place in the hearts of many to this day. Ironically, a month prior to the release of Hit and Run, Futurama also got a video game that was received far less positively.

