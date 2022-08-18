Read full article on original website
Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals Disappointing Plans for 30th Anniversary
A new leak associated with the Mortal Kombat video game franchise has revealed some disappointing news to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series. In early October, it will have officially been 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat game first hit arcades. As such, a number of fans have been hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would look to celebrate this occasion in a special way, perhaps with a re-release of some older entries in the series. Sadly, a way of honoring the 30th anniversary does seem to be coming, but it's not in the way that fans wanted.
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Goes Super With Future Trunks
Future Trunks was one of the biggest introductions of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma cutting his way into the minds of anime fans by slicing Frieza into millions of pieces. Playing a major role in the Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, Trunks also has a big part of the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, one cosplayer has taken the chance to go Super Saiyan by bringing Future Trunks into the real world.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Has Arrived on The Big Screen
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has arrived in theaters in North America, pitting Gohan and Piccolo against the Red Ribbon Army. With the Shonen film set to give fans following the series plenty of surprises thanks to the battles taking place during its runtime, fans are already reserving their tickets and heading to theaters to partake in the movie that came from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama. With big things happening in theaters around the world, in the world of Fortnite, and in the Shonen's manga, it's a good time to be a fan of Dragon Ball.
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
PlayStation Store Update Quietly Addresses "Shovelware" Problem
Sony appears to have released a behind-the-scenes PlayStation Store update to address an issue with an influx of content users regarded as "shovelware." The update in question seems to have reorganized how the PlayStation Store's newest games are presented to those browsing the marketplace so that people can have an easier time finding games perceived to be a better value. Despite Sony not bringing attention to this change, people have taken notice already and seem to appreciate the new PlayStation Store experience.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's North American Box Office Run Powers Up
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has officially hit theaters in North America, allowing fans in the West to finally witness the battle between Gohan, Piccolo, and the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film in the Shonen franchise taking the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta, it would seem that the movie's first day at the box office has brought in some serious cash flow, so much so that it might just take the top spot for this weekend's box office.
House of the Dragon Trailer Teases Future Storylines for Game of Thrones Spinoff
HBO has released a new "Weeks Ahead" trailer for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, the upcoming prequel series set in the world of the massive fantasy hit created by George R. R. Martin. The trailer, as its name suggests, goes beyond the pilot and teases some of the stories that are set to take place throughout the first few weeks of the new series, which stars Doctor Who star Matt Smith. House of the Dragon series occurs 200 years before Game of Thrones. It focuses on House Targaryen, the royal family, in the days leading up to the civil war called "The Dance of Dragons."
Fortnite and Destiny 2 Reportedly Crossing Over With Each Other
Fortnite and Destiny 2 are reportedly crossing over with each other, meaning both games will receive skins and content from the other title. Both Fortnite and Destiny 2 are some of the biggest live service games out there. Epic Games has been supporting Fortnite with massive new content drops on a regular basis from skins to grand-scale events that disrupt the entire way the game is seen. It's a really unique experience and one that has continued to evolve for half a decade. Bungie was one of the first developers in the console space to truly imagine a modern live service game, as Destiny was expected to have a "10 year plan", though it kind of crumbled when the developer created Destiny 2 which may be more in line with that initial vision.
2 Nintendo Switch Exclusives Drop to Lowest Prices Ever
Nintendo's exclusives on the Nintendo Switch are the driving factor for people who want the console second only to the mobile aspect of the Switch, but considering how long Nintendo keeps its games at full price via the Nintendo eShop, it's not always easy to find them on sale. It does work out sometimes, however, in instances like the sale that's currently going on through a number of different retailers that's dropped two different games to their lowest prices they've ever reached.
Pokemon TCG Reveals New Card Type for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The Pokemon Trading Card Game has officially revealed its new Scarlet and Violet card set, which will feature the return of Pokemon-ex cards. These cards were first introduced during the Ruby & Sapphire era of the game, and are more powerful than standard Pokemon cards. The new Pokemon-ex cards will be available as Basic, Stage 1, and Stage 2 evolutions, similar to their first appearances in the game, and will have lower energy costs, which can immediately make an impact in the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Furthermore, it was teased that some ex cards will have additional abilities tied to the Terastal phenomenon found in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet card games.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars Unpack the Film's Final Transformation (Exclusive)
The time is here at last! This weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way into theaters, and fans are geeking out over the big release. The movie's opening weekend scored it the top spot at the domestic box office, and netizens are still buzzing about the movie online. Of course, that means spoilers for the movie are running rampant across social media, and quite a few of them involve Gohan. So when ComicBook spoke to the stars of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently, you know we had to ask about the film's final surprise transformation...
The Simpsons: Hit and Run Mod Turns Game Into Futurama
The Simpsons: Hit and Run is widely regarded as one of the best-licensed games out there and someone has now used that as the foundation to make a new Futurama experience. The Simpsons: Hit and Run released in 2003, just two years after Rockstar brought Grand Theft Auto into the 3D open-world era with Grand Theft Auto 3. GTA 3 and its sequel, Vice City, were smash hits and game changers for the industry. It wasn't long until a bunch of copycats started to pop up, but The Simpsons: Hit and Run took the concept and injected that Simpsons energy into it. It was massively successful and still holds a place in the hearts of many to this day. Ironically, a month prior to the release of Hit and Run, Futurama also got a video game that was received far less positively.
Starfield Freebie Available During QuakeCon 2022
Starfield might not be at QuakeCon this year, but those planning on tuning into Bethesda's annual showcase can at least come away with something from the game by the end of event. Bethesda and Valve announced recently that Steam users can obtain a unique avatar for the PC platform that features a mashup of Starfield and some lovable pets by doing nothing more than tuning into some QuakeCon streams for a couple of minutes.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals New Campaign Gameplay Footage
Some brief new gameplay from the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has now been revealed. Since first announcing the latest Call of Duty game a couple of months back, footage from the game's campaign is all that Activision and developer Infinity Ward have opted to show off. Now, that trend has continued once again prior to the unveiling of the game's multiplayer mode in the coming month.
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
New Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Is Losing a Major Feature That Fans Love
Netflix will restrict downloads for offline viewing from users who subscribe to its new ad-supported tier, which will launch early in 2023. Under current paid plans, the Stranger Things and Sandman streamer enables users to download up to 100 select TV shows and movies at a time per device from the Netflix app, including $9.99 Basic users (one phone or tablet), $15.49 Standard (two phones or tablets), and $19.99 premium (four phones or tablets). According to a new report, that feature will no longer be available to subscribers who sign up for Netflix's lower-priced option with advertisements.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign May Continue After Launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's story may continue after the campaign's credits roll, as a new leak suggests the story could expand over time. Although the meat and potatoes of Call of Duty are certainly multiplayer and zombies, the campaign is a pretty expensive and rich endeavor for the developers to include every year. They're like a big, interactive movie with summer blockbuster-esque set pieces, iconic characters, and gripping stories. The No Russian mission in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was a major cultural moment as there was a lot of controversy surrounding its contents, resulting in a lot of air time on mainstream television. With that said, most players blow through it in a weekend and move on to the rest of the game, so it's only a small fraction of a player's time with the game.
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
