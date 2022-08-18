Read full article on original website
Harlem's Fashion Row Partners With LVMH To Present Three Designers of Color
For New York Fashion Week, Harlem’s Fashion Row has teamed up with Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessey (LVMH) to showcase three designers of color. Marking HFR’s 15th anniversary, the collaborative effort to create opportunities for new generations of talent is a result of HFR’s new partnership with LVMH.
JJJJound Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Tekla
With multiple footwear collaborations with ASICS, Reebok, New Balance and more under its belt, JJJJound is now teaming up with Tekla, the Copenhagen-based home label loved for its bedding and sleepwear. The Montréal-based design agency took to Instagram to tease the partnership, revealing a sneak peek at the launch. While...
EXCLUSIVE: How Streetwear Fashion on Showtime's 'The Chi' Proves Representation Is So Important
With The Chi touching on a variety of crucial topics relating to breaking societal norms and stereotypes for People of Color, one notable way the Showtime series does this is through fashion, most specifically streetwear. The show’s creator, Lena Waithe, has taken things a step further by uplifting the creative realms of The Chi through highlighting up-and-coming fashion designers.
Why the Moment’s Right for Indochino to Dress Women
Indochino is branching out from its roots as a men’s-only brand. The Canadian direct-to-consumer label debuted its first women’s suit style on Friday, in a move that CEO Drew Green said will revolutionize the 15-year-old business. “As we’ve grown from a niche brand to a national brand, we’ve always had it in the back of our minds that we wanted to provide made-to-measure apparel to everyone,” he said. “This is a whole new line of business that I think will become as big as our men’s side within 10 years.” A women’s silhouette has been the company’s “most requested addition” since it...
Supreme Rumored to Release a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Collaboration
Following its spring and summer drops, Supreme is now rumored to release a collaboration with Rolex. If confirmed, the partnership would serve as an extension of the duo’s Friends & Family Rolex Submariner dating back to 2013. Supreme DROPS has shared a mockup of the potential release, featuring the...
M.C Overalls Shares Its Most Colorful Drop Yet
U.K. workwear brand M.C Overalls just released its new transitional collection, made up of serotonin-boosting pieces perfect for the upcoming fall/winter season. Developed with durable fabrics and workwear at the heart, the new offering pays tribute to the heritage of the brand, which has existed for over 100 years. Featuring a range of overalls, dungarees, workwear shirts and blazers, the collection utilizes summer hues like fuschia, blue and orange for the ultimate burst of color.
Here's a Closer Look at adidas' adiFOM Q
Adidas is back to stealing headlines as it returns to give us a closer look at the adidas adiFOM Q. Despite the comparisons to the Yeezy Foam Runner, the upcoming silhouette is introduced as the new interpretation of the adidas Quake that was originally released in 2001. Arriving in an...
Supreme Reunites With Pat McGrath, Dropping Bogo-Branded Nail Polish
Supreme has unveiled its expansive Fall/Winter 2022 lineup, with one of the standout releases including a collaboration featuring Pat McGrath Labs. The streetwear label first joined forces with the makeup artist‘s eponymous brand back in 2020, dropping a Bogo-branded lipstick. This marked the New York imprint’s foray into the beauty category, which later followed with a ChapStick collaboration.
