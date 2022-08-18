KCPD investigates 2-year-old child's death in 6500 block of Paseo

Police are investigating the death of a child in the 6500 block of Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, and have charged the mother with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

KCPD confirmed Thursday that officers were called to a residence around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday to perform a welfare check regarding a possible dead child.

After arriving at the residence, officers located a child sleeping on the floor between the residence's bedroom and bathroom. The 3-year-old child was alive and removed from the residence uninjured.

Upon checking the bedroom, a second child was located on the bed. He was covered with a blanket so only the child's feet were visible, but the officer noticed the feet were discolored.

The officer said the child was unresponsive. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and the boy was pronounced dead.

The boys' mother was arrested and charged after lab tests showed methamphetamine in the blood of both children.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office annouced Thursday that Michaela Chism, 36, was charged with two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.

When the 2-year-old's lifeless body was discovered, KCPD homicide detectives launched a death investigation after obtaining a search warrant.

The search found "multiple, uncapped/unused/new syringes, multiple apparent glass pipes (typically used for consuming controlled substances), multiple glass smoking devices, and multiple strips of foil with apparent burnt reside throughout the residence," according to a KCPD probable cause statement.

Other drug paraphernalia was found throughout the residence including "white crystal-like substances, white rock-like substances and green leafy substances" as well as prescription pill bottles.

Officers described the area as being in "general disarray," including drug paraphernalia that was found underneath a cheeseburger on the dining room table.

The deceased child's body, which the mother admitted to moving after police arrived, was transported to the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Officer. The surviving brother was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital for observation.

The surviving child was found to have amphetamines in his system, which the hospital reported to KCPD and the medical examiner's office.

A subsequent drug test performed on the dead child also detected the presence of amphetamines.

Chism, who had been living at the residence for approximately two weeks and couldn't clearly tell investigators when the child died, was taken into custody on an investigative hold, according to police.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 cash bond.

