ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigates 2-year-old child's death in 6500 block of Paseo

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMX8K_0hM7HXyA00

Police are investigating the death of a child in the 6500 block of Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, and have charged the mother with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

KCPD confirmed Thursday that officers were called to a residence around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday to perform a welfare check regarding a possible dead child.

After arriving at the residence, officers located a child sleeping on the floor between the residence's bedroom and bathroom. The 3-year-old child was alive and removed from the residence uninjured.

Upon checking the bedroom, a second child was located on the bed. He was covered with a blanket so only the child's feet were visible, but the officer noticed the feet were discolored.

The officer said the child was unresponsive. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and the boy was pronounced dead.

The boys' mother was arrested and charged after lab tests showed methamphetamine in the blood of both children.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office annouced Thursday that Michaela Chism, 36, was charged with two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.

When the 2-year-old's lifeless body was discovered, KCPD homicide detectives launched a death investigation after obtaining a search warrant.

The search found "multiple, uncapped/unused/new syringes, multiple apparent glass pipes (typically used for consuming controlled substances), multiple glass smoking devices, and multiple strips of foil with apparent burnt reside throughout the residence," according to a KCPD probable cause statement.

Other drug paraphernalia was found throughout the residence including "white crystal-like substances, white rock-like substances and green leafy substances" as well as prescription pill bottles.

Officers described the area as being in "general disarray," including drug paraphernalia that was found underneath a cheeseburger on the dining room table.

The deceased child's body, which the mother admitted to moving after police arrived, was transported to the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Officer. The surviving brother was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital for observation.

The surviving child was found to have amphetamines in his system, which the hospital reported to KCPD and the medical examiner's office.

A subsequent drug test performed on the dead child also detected the presence of amphetamines.

Chism, who had been living at the residence for approximately two weeks and couldn't clearly tell investigators when the child died, was taken into custody on an investigative hold, according to police.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 cash bond.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene

UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

2 injured in shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Independence. Independence police say they are investigating an “ongoing and fluid” incident at this time. The scene is in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue in Independence. The conditions of the victims are...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people are dead and three are in custody following a shooting in Independence on Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue. Investigators remain on scene and are attempting to piece...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Test#Methamphetamine#Police#Kcpd#Paseo
KCTV 5

KCMO man charged in fatal park shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged 59-year-old Timothy Green in the fatal shooting that left Leslie Taylor dead in Blue Hills Park Thursday night. Green faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to court records filed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Kansas City mother charged after 2-year-old child found dead with amphetamines in his system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old mother faces charges after her 2-year-old child was found dead with amphetamines in his system. According to Jackson County court documents, on Aug. 17, Kansas City Police Department officers responded to the 6500 block of Paseo Boulevard to perform a welfare check. The caller reportedly told dispatchers a child at the home was killed, and his mother didn’t take any steps to prevent the death.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Stolen dog found after near week-long search

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Days after a car stolen in Mission, Kansas, was found, so has the dog that was in it. Liz Robison’s 10-year-old Boston Terrier named Maybel was found Sunday and reunited with Robison. “She’s just my world,” Robison told KCTV5 Wednesday. The dog went...
MISSION, KS
KSNT News

Franklin Co. asks for help finding mail thief

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls about open mailboxes and mail laying in the road. Deputies were called around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when the resident said there were mailboxes open in the 3900 block of Eisenhower Road. Deputies were able to contact most of the mailbox owners. On […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Police identify two killed in KCK double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City, Kan., have identified the two individuals killed in a shooting this week. Two were killed on Wednesday in the 1500 block of Haskell Ave. Police identified the victims as 30-year-old Carlos Chavira and 25-year-old Oswaldo Saucedo-Chavira. Both were residents of KCK.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy