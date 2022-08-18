ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada to host monkeypox town hall

By Alyssa Bethencourt
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErXoq_0hM7HW5R00

People looking for information regarding the latest monkeypox outbreak will have an opportunity to speak with health experts during an in-person town hall event hosted by the LGBTQ+ Center of Southern Nevada.

The event will be held on Thursday, August 18th at 6 p.m. at the Center located at 401 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

The event will feature a panel of public health experts including:

  • Alireza Farabi, MD, HIV/Infectious Disease Clinical Medical Director, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada
  • Brian Labus, PhD, MPH, REHS, Assistant Professor, UNLV Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics School of Public Health
  • Haley Blake, MPH, CPH, Communicable Disease Supervisor, Acute Communicable Disease Control Division of Disease Surveillance and Control, Southern Nevada Health District
  • Matthew Dang, Chairperson of the Southern Nevada Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society
  • Rob Phoenix, APRN, FNP-C, HIV-PCP, Nurse Practitioner, Huntridge Family Clinic

This is a free event. Registration is still open.

As of Thursday morning, the Southern Nevada Health District has reported 109 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Disease Control#Communicable Disease#Racism#Mph#Southern Nevada Health#Aprn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy