The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada to host monkeypox town hall

People looking for information regarding the latest monkeypox outbreak will have an opportunity to speak with health experts during an in-person town hall event hosted by the LGBTQ+ Center of Southern Nevada.

The event will be held on Thursday, August 18th at 6 p.m. at the Center located at 401 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

The event will feature a panel of public health experts including:

Alireza Farabi, MD, HIV/Infectious Disease Clinical Medical Director, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada

Brian Labus, PhD, MPH, REHS, Assistant Professor, UNLV Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics School of Public Health

Haley Blake, MPH, CPH, Communicable Disease Supervisor, Acute Communicable Disease Control Division of Disease Surveillance and Control, Southern Nevada Health District

Matthew Dang, Chairperson of the Southern Nevada Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society

Rob Phoenix, APRN, FNP-C, HIV-PCP, Nurse Practitioner, Huntridge Family Clinic

This is a free event. Registration is still open.

As of Thursday morning, the Southern Nevada Health District has reported 109 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox.