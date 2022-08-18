ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gilbertsunnews.com

Falling enrollment triggers study of 8 CUSD schools

Chandler Unified School District’s intense growth spurt is ending and it faces a future of declining enrollment. The governing board heard what the district is doing to prepare for that future at its Aug. 10 meeting. About an hour was dedicated to a space utilization study, where district officials...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona 5th graders can score some extra money for college

The Arizona Treasurer's Office announced an incentive for your fifth grader to earn money for their AZ529 Education Savings Plan. All your child has to do is write up three paragraphs on what they want to be when they grow up. Twenty winners in the state will win a check...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Here’s what Mesa Public Schools is doing to attract, retain teachers

PHOENIX — As Arizona schools continue to experience a teacher shortage, the state’s largest school district is rolling out a new approach meant to help retain and recruit teachers. Mesa Public Schools has teams of teachers working together to meet the unique learning needs of students. Students are...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert

Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Police answered 2K calls from QC schools

The Queen Creek Police Department, still in its infancy at just over half a year old, has responded to nearly 2,000 calls at Queen Creek elementary and high school campuses. The calls ranged from traffic control to trespassing and everything in between, but Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said that most were not criminal in nature.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert student impresses Bank of America

Challenging times are an opportunity for a new set of leaders to emerge. The COVID-19 pandemic challenged all Americans in ways they had not experienced in more than 100 years. It also gave Charles Zhang, a Gilbert resident who graduated this year form Hamilton High School, as well as Hamilton...
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop
ABC 15 News

Mesa officers involved in shooting near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person was hospitalized after a barricade situation turned into a shooting involving officers late Sunday night. The incident occurred near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive. It started when officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress, which escalated into a barricade situation. At some point, shots were fired.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Get a room – and that’s about it in Mesa

As Mesa’s tourism economy slowly climbs back to pre-pandemic levels, economic development officials think the city needs more and higher-end lodging in order to fully reap the economic benefits of visitors to the city. According to market data presented by Visit Mesa to the Economic Development Advisory Board earlier...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

3 students, 2 drivers hurt in crash involving East Valley school bus

PHOENIX – Several students were among those injured in a crash involving a school bus in the East Valley on Friday morning, authorities said. The collision between a Chandler Unified School District bus and a passenger van occurred on Higley Road in south Gilbert, the Gilbert Police Department said on social media just after 9 a.m.
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Computers
momcollective.com

Ice Cream in Phoenix: The Ultimate Guide

The dog days of summer are upon us. The triple digit weather seems to be a constant companion and the only cure I’ve found is giving in to the craving for my favorite desert- ice cream. In case you feel the same and are looking for some amazing ice cream in Phoenix, here are some shops to put on your summer bucket list.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Ocotillo Road project’s $79M cost ripped

The Town wants to build the 545-foot-long Ocotillo Bridge in south Gilbert as a statement piece with all the bells and whistles as part of a project that will cost $79 million. The bridge will cross over watercourses at Gilbert Regional Park to connect Ocotillo Road between Higley and Greenfield...
GILBERT, AZ
Cadrene Heslop

Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month

Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools

PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

ABC15 and CASS team up to help support our neighbors experiencing homelessness

PHOENIX — Homelessness is reaching crisis levels in Arizona. Many of our neighbors are one emergency, one rent increase, one medical bill away from losing everything. ABC15 Arizona and Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) are taking action to help the community during Arizona’s long summer months. Maricopa county leads the nation in evictions, at twice the national average, and more than half of our homeless neighbors are unsheltered.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Maricopa County Manages Mosquito in Fountain Hills

Even during the dry months in the desert, mosquitos can be a nuisance and a serious health risk. Maricopa County Environmental Services Department has a year-round surveillance program to set up and monitor mosquito traps in areas identified as problem areas or mosquito-breeding sites. The County deploys over 800 mosquito traps to these areas every week.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy