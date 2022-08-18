Read full article on original website
gilbertsunnews.com
Falling enrollment triggers study of 8 CUSD schools
Chandler Unified School District’s intense growth spurt is ending and it faces a future of declining enrollment. The governing board heard what the district is doing to prepare for that future at its Aug. 10 meeting. About an hour was dedicated to a space utilization study, where district officials...
ABC 15 News
Arizona 5th graders can score some extra money for college
The Arizona Treasurer's Office announced an incentive for your fifth grader to earn money for their AZ529 Education Savings Plan. All your child has to do is write up three paragraphs on what they want to be when they grow up. Twenty winners in the state will win a check...
ABC 15 News
Some teachers face packed classrooms of more than 40 students in the Buckeye Union High School District
BUCKEYE, AZ — Some students are learning with 40 or more other students in the Buckeye Union High School District. Superintendent Steve Bebee told ABC15 the district’s average class size is 32. However, for this school year, some classrooms have more than 40 students. It’s also not because...
AZFamily
What is “1776 curriculum?” We stopped by a Peoria school teaching it to find out
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The 1776 curriculum got renewed attention this week when Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she supported it. So what is it exactly? What does it involve? Arizona’s Family learned a school in Peoria uses it. It’s called Candeo Peoria. The public charter school...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Mesa Public Schools is doing to attract, retain teachers
PHOENIX — As Arizona schools continue to experience a teacher shortage, the state’s largest school district is rolling out a new approach meant to help retain and recruit teachers. Mesa Public Schools has teams of teachers working together to meet the unique learning needs of students. Students are...
AZFamily
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
East Valley Tribune
Police answered 2K calls from QC schools
The Queen Creek Police Department, still in its infancy at just over half a year old, has responded to nearly 2,000 calls at Queen Creek elementary and high school campuses. The calls ranged from traffic control to trespassing and everything in between, but Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said that most were not criminal in nature.
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert student impresses Bank of America
Challenging times are an opportunity for a new set of leaders to emerge. The COVID-19 pandemic challenged all Americans in ways they had not experienced in more than 100 years. It also gave Charles Zhang, a Gilbert resident who graduated this year form Hamilton High School, as well as Hamilton...
ABC 15 News
Mesa officers involved in shooting near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person was hospitalized after a barricade situation turned into a shooting involving officers late Sunday night. The incident occurred near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive. It started when officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress, which escalated into a barricade situation. At some point, shots were fired.
East Valley Tribune
Get a room – and that’s about it in Mesa
As Mesa’s tourism economy slowly climbs back to pre-pandemic levels, economic development officials think the city needs more and higher-end lodging in order to fully reap the economic benefits of visitors to the city. According to market data presented by Visit Mesa to the Economic Development Advisory Board earlier...
KTAR.com
3 students, 2 drivers hurt in crash involving East Valley school bus
PHOENIX – Several students were among those injured in a crash involving a school bus in the East Valley on Friday morning, authorities said. The collision between a Chandler Unified School District bus and a passenger van occurred on Higley Road in south Gilbert, the Gilbert Police Department said on social media just after 9 a.m.
12news.com
Arizona's school voucher expansion won't track how tax dollars are spent. No problem, voucher advocate says
PHOENIX — A leading advocate for Arizona's universal school voucher expansion says on this weekend's "Sunday Square Off" that parents will provide accountability for how effectively private and parochial schools spend a windfall of tuition dollars that could be coming their way. Jenny Clark, the founder of Phoenix-based Love...
momcollective.com
Ice Cream in Phoenix: The Ultimate Guide
The dog days of summer are upon us. The triple digit weather seems to be a constant companion and the only cure I’ve found is giving in to the craving for my favorite desert- ice cream. In case you feel the same and are looking for some amazing ice cream in Phoenix, here are some shops to put on your summer bucket list.
gilbertsunnews.com
Ocotillo Road project’s $79M cost ripped
The Town wants to build the 545-foot-long Ocotillo Bridge in south Gilbert as a statement piece with all the bells and whistles as part of a project that will cost $79 million. The bridge will cross over watercourses at Gilbert Regional Park to connect Ocotillo Road between Higley and Greenfield...
Peoria homeowners continue monsoon cleanup with more storms on the way
As more storms are expected to roll into the Valley through the weekend, some communities are still trying to get the lights back on.
Arizona Schools Closed, Thousands Without Power After Powerful Storms
The storm left behind tons of damage.
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
KTAR.com
Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools
PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
ABC 15 News
ABC15 and CASS team up to help support our neighbors experiencing homelessness
PHOENIX — Homelessness is reaching crisis levels in Arizona. Many of our neighbors are one emergency, one rent increase, one medical bill away from losing everything. ABC15 Arizona and Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) are taking action to help the community during Arizona’s long summer months. Maricopa county leads the nation in evictions, at twice the national average, and more than half of our homeless neighbors are unsheltered.
SignalsAZ
Maricopa County Manages Mosquito in Fountain Hills
Even during the dry months in the desert, mosquitos can be a nuisance and a serious health risk. Maricopa County Environmental Services Department has a year-round surveillance program to set up and monitor mosquito traps in areas identified as problem areas or mosquito-breeding sites. The County deploys over 800 mosquito traps to these areas every week.
