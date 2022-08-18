Read full article on original website
Essence
Pepper is providing $5K to Black Women to Launch Their Businesses
Pepper launched this initiative two years ago to help change the dismal reality that Black female business owners are the least funded. Business owners, take note! Pepper, the bra brand for smaller breasts, is now accepting applications for their annual $5k Startup Grant for Black Women if you want to start a business but need a little cash to get it off the ground. This initiative was started by Pepper two years ago in an effort to combat the disheartening fact that Black women entrepreneurs receive the least funding.
TechCrunch
Lucid launches new EV performance brand with a three-motor $249,000 sedan
As part of the public debut, which occurred Friday morning at the Quail Lodge during Monterey Car Week, the company gave its first EV — the Lucid Air sedan — the Sapphire treatment. That means more than just a new paint color, interior theme with highly bolstered 18-way...
TechCrunch
Stripe has laid off employees behind TaxJar, a tax compliance startup it acquired last year
The layoffs — conducted over the last month — are related to Stripe’s decision to wind down TaxJar-focused go-to-market efforts in late July. Sources estimate the number of employees impacted by the workforce reduction is between 45 and 55 folks, at least a portion of whom were invited to take 30 days to apply to internal jobs at Stripe.
What is 'quiet quitting,' and how it may be a misnomer for setting boundaries at work
Quiet quitting is taking over TikTok as a new workplace trend popular with Gen Z. However, it may be a misnomer for setting healthy boundaries in the workplace.
TechCrunch
Engage with Samsung Next, AWS, Calendly & more at TechCrunch Disrupt
Building a startup is no easy task — not exactly a newsflash, we know. One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation.
TechCrunch
Faire and Forerunner get real about retail at TC Disrupt
The startup has had to not only navigate its own business, but also help its customers survive unprecedented supply chain disruptions and adapt to a new normal. Faire currently pegs its customer base at 500,000 retailers and 70,000 brands. Despite the challenges, the startup has fared well during the pandemic. Between October 2020 and May 2022, its valuation increased by about $10.1 billion.
Many entrepreneurs are focusing on employee retention during the economic downturn. Here are 4 reasons employees stay beyond the salary.
Many entrepreneurs are focusing on employee retention during the economic downturn. Here are 4 reasons employees stay, beyond the salary.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: How VC really works, longevity investor survey, choosing your angel
Essentially, VC is a high-stakes extreme sport in which top players can accumulate startling amounts of wealth and power. And sometimes, a massive pile of investor cash burns so brightly, it gets picked up on satellites. But where does all that money actually come from, and how do VCs actually...
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to EVs, software
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co(F.N) said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles.
TechCrunch
John Carmack’s AGI startup raises $20M from Sequoia, Nat Friedman, Patrick Collison and others
Carmack said Friday his new artificial general intelligence startup, called Keen Technologies (perhaps a reference to id’s “Commander Keen“), has raised $20 million in a financing round from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Cue founder Daniel Gross. Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison, Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, and storied venture fund Sequoia are among those investing in the round, he said.
How to Use Storytelling to Increases Customer Engagement
Authentic stories connect with their audiences emotionally and intensely. More than most other marketing strategies, they engage consumers and maintain customer loyalty over the long term.
TechCrunch
Sequoia’s Surge reveals 15 India, SEA startups in seventh cohort
Since its launch in March 2019, the accelerator has helped its participating startups collectively raise over $1.7 billion in follow-on funding, the venture firm said, with over 60% of companies from the first five cohorts raising their Series A and beyond. The Surge program, which has backed over 127 startups,...
TechCrunch
New media venture in India helping readers discern signal from noise
The Signal is aiming to serve a need for the modern pace of life where everybody is busy, said Dinesh Narayanan, its co-founder and editor in an interview. “People still want to keep up with what’s happening in the world. They can read newspapers or multiple news outlets, but obviously they don’t have time to do it,” he said.
5 Compelling Reasons Why Every Entrepreneur Should Consider Starting a Nonprofit Organization
You can enhance your business and reputation by focusing on educational, charitable, and philanthropic initiatives.
TechCrunch
Netflix may copy Disney+’s decision not to run ads during kids’ programming
Sources also told the outlet that original movies would initially stay ad-free, likely to appease filmmakers who don’t want their high-budget releases ruined by advertising. If true, subscribers would be happy about this as well. However, original series such as “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game” are expected to...
TechCrunch
4 ways founders can amplify revenue during hard times
It’s so simple and effective that it makes you wonder why no one thought of it before. This example can serve as adequate inspiration for businesses, especially as the markets show no signs of recovery: How can companies, hoping to retain revenue during the recession, do something similar?. Companies...
Motley Fool
2 Reasons Why Skyworks Solutions Is Due to Outperform
The upcoming iPhone 14 launch should boost Skyworks' revenues and profits. The growth of the 5G market drives the company's results. Investors should consider investing while the stock is temporarily depressed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
TechCrunch
Apple adds select MacBooks to Self Service Repair offerings
As with the iPhone before it, Apple will continue adding more models (and repair types) moving forward. That includes the new M2 MacBooks (released after work began on the project) and additional systems like the iMac and Mac Studio Display. There’s already a fairly wide range of repairs available, including...
psychologytoday.com
Peter Drucker: Discern the Future That Has Already Happened
Act on the anticipation of the effects of events and trends. Take advantage of online/print sources, demographic data, and government/institutional statistics. Draw inspiration from MacArthur “Genius grant” awardees. "The Future That Has Already Happened" was a crucial theme in the last 40 years of Peter Drucker’s career. He...
TechCrunch
Zencastr adds editing and distro in bid to become a full-service podcast offering
As an audio-only podcaster, when the platform added video, it felt more like a nice bonus than anything, affording me the ability to make eye contact with guests, even if that video never left the Zencastr servers. It’s been clear for a while that recording has always been the tip...
