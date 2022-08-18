ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Pepper is providing $5K to Black Women to Launch Their Businesses

Pepper launched this initiative two years ago to help change the dismal reality that Black female business owners are the least funded. Business owners, take note! Pepper, the bra brand for smaller breasts, is now accepting applications for their annual $5k Startup Grant for Black Women if you want to start a business but need a little cash to get it off the ground. This initiative was started by Pepper two years ago in an effort to combat the disheartening fact that Black women entrepreneurs receive the least funding.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storytellers#Advertising#Vehicles
TechCrunch

Engage with Samsung Next, AWS, Calendly & more at TechCrunch Disrupt

Building a startup is no easy task — not exactly a newsflash, we know. One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Faire and Forerunner get real about retail at TC Disrupt

The startup has had to not only navigate its own business, but also help its customers survive unprecedented supply chain disruptions and adapt to a new normal. Faire currently pegs its customer base at 500,000 retailers and 70,000 brands. Despite the challenges, the startup has fared well during the pandemic. Between October 2020 and May 2022, its valuation increased by about $10.1 billion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Pixar
Reuters

Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to EVs, software

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co(F.N) said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

John Carmack’s AGI startup raises $20M from Sequoia, Nat Friedman, Patrick Collison and others

Carmack said Friday his new artificial general intelligence startup, called Keen Technologies (perhaps a reference to id’s “Commander Keen“), has raised $20 million in a financing round from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Cue founder Daniel Gross. Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison, Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, and storied venture fund Sequoia are among those investing in the round, he said.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Sequoia’s Surge reveals 15 India, SEA startups in seventh cohort

Since its launch in March 2019, the accelerator has helped its participating startups collectively raise over $1.7 billion in follow-on funding, the venture firm said, with over 60% of companies from the first five cohorts raising their Series A and beyond. The Surge program, which has backed over 127 startups,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

New media venture in India helping readers discern signal from noise

The Signal is aiming to serve a need for the modern pace of life where everybody is busy, said Dinesh Narayanan, its co-founder and editor in an interview. “People still want to keep up with what’s happening in the world. They can read newspapers or multiple news outlets, but obviously they don’t have time to do it,” he said.
INDIA
TechCrunch

Netflix may copy Disney+’s decision not to run ads during kids’ programming

Sources also told the outlet that original movies would initially stay ad-free, likely to appease filmmakers who don’t want their high-budget releases ruined by advertising. If true, subscribers would be happy about this as well. However, original series such as “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game” are expected to...
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

4 ways founders can amplify revenue during hard times

It’s so simple and effective that it makes you wonder why no one thought of it before. This example can serve as adequate inspiration for businesses, especially as the markets show no signs of recovery: How can companies, hoping to retain revenue during the recession, do something similar?. Companies...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Reasons Why Skyworks Solutions Is Due to Outperform

The upcoming iPhone 14 launch should boost Skyworks' revenues and profits. The growth of the 5G market drives the company's results. Investors should consider investing while the stock is temporarily depressed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Apple adds select MacBooks to Self Service Repair offerings

As with the iPhone before it, Apple will continue adding more models (and repair types) moving forward. That includes the new M2 MacBooks (released after work began on the project) and additional systems like the iMac and Mac Studio Display. There’s already a fairly wide range of repairs available, including...
ELECTRONICS
psychologytoday.com

Peter Drucker: Discern the Future That Has Already Happened

Act on the anticipation of the effects of events and trends. Take advantage of online/print sources, demographic data, and government/institutional statistics. Draw inspiration from MacArthur “Genius grant” awardees. "The Future That Has Already Happened" was a crucial theme in the last 40 years of Peter Drucker’s career. He...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy