Missing Person from Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey and his family were camping at […]
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
Early morning fire destroys home in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — And early morning fire destroyed a home in Wayne County Saturday. The flames broke out just after midnight at the place along Chestnut Hill Drive and Dogwood Lane in Lake Township. That's part of the Hide Out development, a gated community near Lake Ariel. Everyone...
Luzerne County coroner: ‘We need help’
Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken was visibly distressed in his Hanover Township office last week as he presented folders of statistics su
Family searching for missing man in Luzerne County
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned. "My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
Human remains found on side of Route 80 by worker cutting grass, cops say
A worker mowing grass on the side of Interstate 80 in Warren County on Thursday found human remains along the shoulder, authorities said. The man has not been identified and a cause of death has not been determined, State Police said. State Police arrived shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the...
Human remains found near I-80 in Warren County, NJ
ALLAMUCHY TWP., N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey say a state worker cutting grass near Interstate 80 found human remains. It happened Friday afternoon near the shoulder of the highway in Allamuchy Township. State Police say they're still trying to figure out the person's identity and how he...
Human remains found in grass along I-80 in Warren County, state police say
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey State Police are investigating a death after human remains were found in the grass along Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. Troopers responded at 12:26 p.m. to Interstate 80...
Lehigh County 4-Year-Old Reported Missing
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 4-year-old that went missing from Lehigh County on Friday afternoon. According to State Police, Mason Courtney, 4, of Lower Macungie Township was last seen in the area of the 2100 block of Aster Road on Friday around 1:00pm.
Man, woman found fatally shot inside car parked on N.J. city street
A man and a woman were found shot to death inside a car in Paterson on Friday in what police at the scene were calling a murder-suicide. Paterson police were summoned to the corner of Getty Avenue and Elizabeth Street around 11:40 a.m. Friday. When they got there, they found a man and a woman inside a black SUV, both dead from gunshot wounds, the prosecutor’s office said.
Skydiver injured after landing in tree, authorities say
A skydiver was flown to the hospital Friday after he landed in a tree and fell to the ground in Sussex County, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. Troopers were called to the mishap around 2 p.m. at Sussex Airport, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. “Preliminary investigation...
Endangered Lehigh County man is found safe
The Slatington Police Department located a missing and endangered man, a news release says. Lehighvalleylive.com published a news release at 12:45 p.m. Friday about the man’s missing status. Police updated news organizations at 3:45 p.m. Friday to say he had been found. Before he turned up Friday, the man...
2-year-old critically injured after being struck by amusement park ride in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A two-year-old was flown to the hospital after being hit by an amusement park ride Saturday afternoon in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe,...
Fugitive arrested, threatening to kill woman, kids police say
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators located a wanted fugitive at a Scranton hotel after he was wanted for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and her kids. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday police, with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force located Jamal Morrison, 29, at the Econo Lodge in […]
Police Investigating Alleged ‘Refinance Scam’ in Riegelsville
With interest rates at much higher levels than they were a year ago, fewer homeowners are opting to refinance their mortgages. But police say that hasn’t stopped someone in Riegelsville from allegedly attempting to perpetrate a refinancing-related scam. According to a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at...
Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County
In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
Firefighters Responding to House Fire in Mahanoy City
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Mahanoy City Friday afternoon. Just after 2:30pm, Friday, emergency personnel responded to possible house fire at 1339 East Market Street in the borough. Chief 48 reported in an isolated fire in the basement and were checking for extentions. Most units cleared the...
