ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FIU LB Luke Knox dies at 22

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSNu1_0hM7HIyV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMRri_0hM7HIyV00

Luke Knox, a FIU linebacker and younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, died at 22, the school announced Thursday.

Per school officials, Luke Knox died Wednesday night. A cause of death was not announced, although the university said police do not suspect foul play.

Luke Knox, who also spent time at tight end, spent the past four seasons at Mississippi before transferring to the Panthers after the 2021 campaign.

FIU coach Mike MacIntyre, who spent the 2019 season with Luke Knox at Mississippi, confirmed the news on social media.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” MacIntyre wrote Thursday morning on Twitter. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident.”

Luke Knox played in seven games last season and 23 in all with the Rebels, making 11 tackles and recovering one fumble.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday the that team will support Dawson Knox and his family during this time.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time,” McDermott said. “We’re right there with him and supporting him and his family and just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. So we love him, and we support him and just unfortunate news this morning.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama

During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Macintyre
The Spun

College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener

A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Return of Urban Meyer that nobody asked for is now official

Urban Meyer is returning to Big Noon Kickoff, not that anybody ever really missed him. Fresh off being the worst thing to ever happen to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer is returning to a TV set near you this college football season. That’s right, baby! Meyer is making his triumphant...
NFL
The Tennessean

Tennessee high school football: Highlights, big plays and scores from Friday's games

The first Friday of the Tennessee high school football season includes a Egg Bowl preview as Chris Parson and Ravenwood faces Marcel Reed and MBA. This year, we'll have several ways to follow along and look back at high school football action in Middle Tennessee on Friday nights. We'll have live updates, a live scoreboard and a weekly highlights page each week, along with all of the coverage from our reporters at games and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiu#Woke#American Football#College Football#Rebels
ESPN

Ex-Washington Commanders trainer Ryan Vermillion's illegal-drug-distribution charges could be dropped as part of agreement

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Former Washington Commanders head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, who has been under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency for illegally distributing oxycodone to NFL players, agreed to deferred prosecution and the U.S. Attorney's office statement of facts Friday morning. According to the government's criminal information filing, Vermillion...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
saturdaytradition.com

Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7

Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

71K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy