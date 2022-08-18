ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

State police: Man reportedly clocked at 130 mph on Route 8 charged with reckless driving

By Staff report, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

A 24-year-old Farmington man was charged with reckless driving after police said he was clocked at 130 mph on Route 8 in Torrington on Wednesday evening.

During a regular patrol check of Route 8 around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Connecticut State Police said they saw a Dodge Challenger traveling significantly faster than surrounding traffic.

After pulling directly behind the Dodge and traveling around four miles at a speed of 130 mph on a calibrated speedometer, officers made a traffic stop, the state police said.

The car came to a stop and the driver was taken into state police custody. He was transported to Troop B in North Canaan and charged with reckless driving, according to the state police.

The driver was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Torrington on Sept. 2.

IN THIS ARTICLE
