Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia ‘Pays Her Own Bills’ in Sweet New Video

By Taylor Plumstead
 3 days ago
Producer and actress Gabrielle Union and NBA star Dwyane Wade may be famous parents, but let’s be real — their adorable (and hilariously sassy) 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James, also known as “Shady Baby”, is the real star of the show. Kaavia ’s Instagram account, which is collectively run by Union and Wade, just released the funniest video of little Kaavia signing a restaurant check all by herself. And to no surprise, it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today.

In Kaavia’s August 17 Instagram video, you can see Shady Baby herself immediately taking care of business. “I pay the bills around here,” the text overlay on the video reads, as Kaavia is seated at a table writing something on an extremely long, printed restaurant check. The 3-year-old looks too cute in her bubble gum pink shirt, black and white striped leggings, and pink, white and purple hair beads. All the while, the Destiny’s Child hit “Bills, Bills, Bills” is playing in the background.

Union provides a little more context in the Instagram post’s caption. “When the group of 15 wants separate bills and you just can’t take the squabbling over who ordered extra thousand island dressing,” Union wrote. “Just gimmie the dang check.” The caption also includes the hashtags #Never Again and of course, #ShadyBaby. It sounds like Union — er, Kaavia — is a pretty generous kid, picking up the tab for someone else’s meal. But we wouldn’t expect anything less from our favorite little girl boss. It’s hilarious, cute moments like these that helped inspire Union and Wade to write their very own children’s book, Shady Baby, after all.

We are here for every Shady Baby moment Kaavia brings, and can’t wait to see what she’s up to next!

