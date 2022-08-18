Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Missing Madison Wright: Two further arrests in murder hunt
Two further arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman last month. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July and officers are working to identify a body found at a park eight days later. Gary Bennett, 36, of Caister Drive,...
Girl, 15, is among four teenagers arrested after man in his 20s is stabbed to death in Kent market town
Four teenagers, including a 15-year-old girl, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in his twenties in a market town in Kent. Police were called to a location near Avebury Avenue in the market town of Tonbridge, Kent, just before 1am on Friday after the man was stabbed to death.
BBC
Alan Barefoot death: Man appears in court over new father's killing
A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a man outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 32, died from head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk Market Place on 16 October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, appeared before York Magistrates' Court...
Two men in court charged with murder over missing former teacher
Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the disappearance of a retired Fettes College teacher.Paul Black, 63, also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with the murder of Dr Peter Coshan, 75, following his disappearance in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh last week.The former biology teacher, who taught at the school in the city until 2005 when he retired, was last seen at about 11.50pm on Thursday August 11.Both men have also been charged with theft and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.Black has been released on bail pending further examination, while McNaughton has been remanded in custody and will appear in court again before Friday August 26.
IN THIS ARTICLE
20 Mummified Bodies Found in Raid on ‘Ritualistic Shrine’
The mummified remains of 20 people have been found in a building by armed police in the southern Nigerian city of Benin. The raid followed a tip-off alerting police to the possible existence of a “ritualistic shrine” near the centre of Benin City, the capital of Edo state. Three men have been arrested.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Man Arrested Over Killing of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols' Son
At a press conference in June, investigators revealed that Nichols' son Randon Lee was dealing marijuana to two suspects before he was shot by one of them.
BBC
Woman slips handcuffs and shoots at police in Oklahoma
A woman who was detained in the back of a police car managed to slip out of her handcuffs, grab an AR-15, and shoot and wound two people. "This is something you never think would happen," Grady County Undersheriff Gary Boggers told the BBC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sad update in search for missing Kiely Rodni as scuba-diving sleuths search lake near where 16-year-old vanished
AN independent search and rescue team has claimed they found the body of Kiely Rodn weeks after the California teen disappeared. The six-man dive team from Oregon, known as Adventures with Purpose, announced the alleged discovery in a Facebook statement Sunday, saying that they found Kiely in a car submerged 14 feet below water.
Tragedy as baby dies after being pulled unconscious from a river at an exclusive island estate
A one-year-old baby has died after being pulled from a river unconscious. Emergency services arrived at a property on Saint Huberts Island, on NSW's Central Coast, around 4pm on Saturday and treated the baby at the scene. However, the infant tragically died after going into cardiac arrest. Saint Huberts Island...
BBC
Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder
Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July. John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw...
Narcity
A Woman Was Kidnapped Off The Sidewalk In Toronto & Police Are Concerned for Her Safety
A 20 to 30-year-old woman was reportedly kidnapped off the sidewalk in Toronto yesterday, and Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for the suspect. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. TPS reports that on Thursday, August 18, just after noon, officers were called...
Jury deliberations ongoing in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter
BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations will run into a second day in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was arrested days after his...
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Two men charged with murder of stab victim
Two men have been charged with murdering a man stabbed to death after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan was found injured by police after midnight on Monday in Claremont Road after the annual festival in Moss Side. The 20-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital where he was...
BBC
Ealing woman accused of stabbing mother over 30 times
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her mother, who was stabbed more than 30 times. Hanna Bennis is accused of attacking Aziza Bennis, 58, in Boddington Gardens, Ealing, west London. Police forced entry to a house after reports of screaming on Monday afternoon. The mother...
BBC
Cardiff: Man arrested as police investigate assault
A 35-year-old man has been assaulted in Cardiff in the early hours of Monday. Streets off Splott Road in Splott were closed for several hours to preserve the scene. South Wales Police said the man was taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales with a head injury which was "neither life-threatening nor life-changing".
BBC
Sweden: Man dies in shooting at Malmo shopping centre
A man has died and a woman is in hospital after a shooting at a shopping centre in Sweden, police say. People at the Emporia shopping mall in the southern city of Malmo fled in panic after hearing around 20 shots being fired, Swedish outlet TV4 said. Police have arrested...
BBC
Aberdeen rapist jailed after eight years on the run
A man who admitted raping an 18-year-old woman after being on the run for eight years has been jailed. Remus Covaciu, 28, attacked the teenager outside a club in Aberdeen in January 2013. A European Arrest Warrant was granted in July 2020 and the Romanian national was extradited from France...
Mother Urged Teen Son to Make Higher Profits From Identity Theft: Police
The high schooler's mother allegedly said she "wished he could use his special abilities" legally, but then said he should "raise his prices."
BBC
Motorcyclist killed in Coventry crash named
A motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a car in Coventry has been named by police as 17-year-old Luke Cleary. The collision happened on Longford Road, near St Thomas Church, on Wednesday at about 23:30 BST. West Midlands Police said it was keen to trace another motorcyclist who had been...
Comments / 0