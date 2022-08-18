Newly engaged Crown Prince Hussein thanks ‘dear Jordanian family’ for their support

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is grateful for the support and kind wishes he’s received following his engagement to Rajwa Al Saif . On Thursday, the 28 year old penned a message thanking his “dear Jordanian family.”

“Alhamdullillah. We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes,” the Crown Prince captioned a photo of himself and his future wife.

In Arabic, he also wrote (translated to English), “Praise be to Allah, with whose blessing good deeds are done.. I ask Allah Almighty to grant us success, and I thank the big Jordanian family that has always been a blessing of help and support, for the sincere wishes.”

The Crown Prince got engaged to Rajwa on Aug. 17 . The engagement, which took place in Riyadh at the home of Rajwa’s father, was attended by Queen Rania, King Abdullah II , Prince El Hassan bin Talal, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, Prince Hashim bin Al Hussein, Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, Prince Rashid bin El Hassan and members of the Al Saif family.

Rania celebrated her firstborn’s engagement on Instagram writing, “I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa.”