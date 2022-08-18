ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Los Alamitos, CA
Government
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
localocnews.com

Only one woman is running for Santa Ana Mayor in November

Valerie Amezcua, an SAUSD Trustee, is the only woman running for Mayor of Santa Ana in the upcoming November General Election. She retired from the Orange County Probation Department and as such is also the only candidate with law enforcement experience in the Santa Ana Mayoral race. The other mayoral...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Capo Unified Board Elections Draw Candidates Looking to Address Educational Policy, COVID Measures

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
localocnews.com

City of Cypress responds to demand to move to district-based elections

The City of Cypress sent out the letter below in response to a demand letter alleging that the City is in violation of the California Voting Rights Act:. The City of Cypress has been sued for an alleged violation of the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA). First and foremost, the City has received no evidence supporting such a claim and therefore we emphatically disagree that a violation exists. Despite this, attacks in the media and online have fueled misinformation in our community. It’s time to set the record straight.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

City Council Meeting Agenda for August 23, 2022

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, August 23. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68235/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A discussion related to electric bicycles. Staff will discuss current regulations, enforcement, education and...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Randy Hill
localocnews.com

Guest Editorial: Vote (somebody) for CalPERS Board

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) is the nation’s largest public-employees pension fund. CalPERS is also the second largest purchaser of healthcare in the country. Only Medicare is larger. The fund manages nearly $500 billion in assets. It serves more than 2 million members and families. From...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, August 22

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Council Votes Down Resolution Calling on Lawmakers for Additional Election Security Practices

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
#Politics Local#Election Local#Rotarian#St Isidore Board#Laef Board Emeritus#Los Alamitos Museum#City Council
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 21, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 21, 2022:. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to remain in the lower 80s for several days before rising back into the mid-upper 80s for the rest of the week.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Southbound I-405 in Costa Mesa to close overnight on August 19-20 and August 26-27

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is continuing work on the NEW I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes connector. This work will require two 12-hour closures of southbound (SB) I-405 in Costa Mesa. The SB I-405/SR-73 on-ramp from Fairview Road will also be closed. Northbound (NB) I-405, the existing SR-73 connector, and Fairview Road bridge will remain open.
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Nick Jonas to perform at City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural ‘Hope Gala’ honoring philanthropist Julia Argyros

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas will perform at the upcoming “Hope Gala” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural “Hope Gala” will bring together leaders and luminaries from the community to honor visionary philanthropist Julia A. Argyros, a longtime supporter of City of Hope.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

MainPlace Mall launches a Cash Reward Program

The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, has announced its “MainPlace Cash” promotion for shoppers that encourages visitors to come to the mall and enjoy all it has to offer. Guests who spend $100 or more in same-day purchases at any MainPlace Mall...
SANTA ANA, CA

