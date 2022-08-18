Read full article on original website
Candidates running for a seat on the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Trustees
The following information is provided by the Orange County Registrar of Voters:. Marlys Davidson, incumbent – candidate statement (pdf) Colin Edwards, parent/Orange County business owner – candidate statement (pdf) Trustee Area 3. Diana D. Hill, incumbent – candidate statement (pdf) Rona Goldberg, parent – candidate statement (pdf)...
Candidates running for a seat on the Anaheim Union High School District Board of Trustees
The November 2022 election will be the first election using a new district-based strategy. Since all current Trustees were elected at-large, none of the Trustees can claim status as an incumbent in the November election. Only Area 1 has fielded candidates for this year’s election. The following information is...
Will you vote for the Santa Ana resident running for the 68th State Assembly District?
There are two candidates running to represent Santa Ana in the 68th Assembly District, in the upcoming November General Election.That district includes most of Santa Ana and parts of Anaheim and Orange as well. One of the candidates, Mike Tardif, is a longtime resident of Santa Ana, where he also...
Diana Hill is running for re-election to the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board
I’ve been honored to serve LAUSD as a trustee since 2010. Randy and I raised our family here because of the schools. I know first-hand there is a direct correlation between the quality of our schools and home values. I strive to ensure students receive a world-class education in...
Only one woman is running for Santa Ana Mayor in November
Valerie Amezcua, an SAUSD Trustee, is the only woman running for Mayor of Santa Ana in the upcoming November General Election. She retired from the Orange County Probation Department and as such is also the only candidate with law enforcement experience in the Santa Ana Mayoral race. The other mayoral...
Capo Unified Board Elections Draw Candidates Looking to Address Educational Policy, COVID Measures
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
City of Cypress responds to demand to move to district-based elections
The City of Cypress sent out the letter below in response to a demand letter alleging that the City is in violation of the California Voting Rights Act:. The City of Cypress has been sued for an alleged violation of the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA). First and foremost, the City has received no evidence supporting such a claim and therefore we emphatically disagree that a violation exists. Despite this, attacks in the media and online have fueled misinformation in our community. It’s time to set the record straight.
City Council Meeting Agenda for August 23, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, August 23. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68235/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A discussion related to electric bicycles. Staff will discuss current regulations, enforcement, education and...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fly Friendly Program, Beach Sand Project
The advocacy efforts of Newport Beach’s Aviation Committee paid off once again this week, as the County of Orange adopted the Fly Friendly program to reduce impacts from general aviation jets on our neighborhoods. The concept for the program was proposed by the Aviation Committee. The new program provides...
Guest Editorial: Vote (somebody) for CalPERS Board
The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) is the nation’s largest public-employees pension fund. CalPERS is also the second largest purchaser of healthcare in the country. Only Medicare is larger. The fund manages nearly $500 billion in assets. It serves more than 2 million members and families. From...
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, August 22
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Council Votes Down Resolution Calling on Lawmakers for Additional Election Security Practices
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 21, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 21, 2022:. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Highs are forecast to remain in the lower 80s for several days before rising back into the mid-upper 80s for the rest of the week.
Southbound I-405 in Costa Mesa to close overnight on August 19-20 and August 26-27
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is continuing work on the NEW I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes connector. This work will require two 12-hour closures of southbound (SB) I-405 in Costa Mesa. The SB I-405/SR-73 on-ramp from Fairview Road will also be closed. Northbound (NB) I-405, the existing SR-73 connector, and Fairview Road bridge will remain open.
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Aug. 19
It’s the first big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and OC Sports Zone will once again provide updates of the games on our scoreboard, then game coverage later tonight and through the weekend. Coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter with your scores:...
Nick Jonas to perform at City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural ‘Hope Gala’ honoring philanthropist Julia Argyros
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas will perform at the upcoming “Hope Gala” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural “Hope Gala” will bring together leaders and luminaries from the community to honor visionary philanthropist Julia A. Argyros, a longtime supporter of City of Hope.
Ueberroth Family Foundation of Newport Beach Gives $15K Grant to Beyond Blindness
August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, and Beyond Blindness – a local nonprofit dedicated to serving children with visual impairments and other disabilities and their families – has received a $15,000 grant from the Ueberroth Family Foundation, based in Newport Beach. The grant was awarded...
PHOTOS: Defense helps Irvine rally from halftime deficit for win over Portola in opener
Deacon Moss of Irvine catches a pass for a big gain on the opening drive. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Irvine High School’s football team battled back from a 10-2 halftime deficit to defeat Portola 31-10 in a nonleague game Friday night at Irvine Stadium. It...
Northwood’s Adam Harper stars but teammates provide a lift in win over Woodbridge
Northwood Coach JC Clarke talks to his players after Friday’s game. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Like many games last season, Northwood senior running back Adam Harper was the star Friday night. But Harper had some help from his friends, including his younger brother Joseph Harper in Northwood’s...
MainPlace Mall launches a Cash Reward Program
The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, has announced its “MainPlace Cash” promotion for shoppers that encourages visitors to come to the mall and enjoy all it has to offer. Guests who spend $100 or more in same-day purchases at any MainPlace Mall...
