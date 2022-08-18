ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police responding to calls for increased presence in Federal Hill after brawl

BALTIMORE --  A significant increase in police presence is expected this weekend in Federal Hill after a video of a violent brawl on Charles Street circulated on social media.The video from last weekend showed people fighting, kicking and screaming in the middle of the street near E. Cross Street. "We need BPD to take action to regain control of the neighborhood," City Councilman Eric Costello told WJZ earlier this week. Four officers could be seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday night near the intersection where the incident happened.Costello represents the neighborhood. He asked for the deployment of the police department's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

First-ever Maryland Cycling Classic to roll through Baltimore County on Labor Day weekend, Ray Lewis to appear

BALTIMORE, MD—The first-ever Maryland Cycling Classic, supported by UnitedHealthcare, takes place during Labor Day weekend 2022, and fans throughout Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore can enjoy the action course-side, while fans worldwide can watch through various live broadcast and livestream options. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman says added patrols expected in Federal Hill after violent weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Councilman whose district includes Federal Hill says Baltimore City Police Department responded to his call for increased patrols in the area, following a large fight in the street last weekend. According to Councilman Eric Costello, BPD assured him; “There will be significant increased deployment with...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
southbmore.com

Patrick Dahlgren Returns as Owner of ‘Rowhouse’ in Federal Hill

Patrick Dahlgren, who started Federal Hill restaurant Rowhouse more than 10 years ago, has taken the business back over after selling it a few years ago. Dahlgren focused his time away from Rowhouse running his other restaurant The Avenue Kitchen & Bar in Hampden. He is also a partner of a bar in Dewey Beach, DE.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police: Man stabbed in stomach in Fells Point

A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Fells Point, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bank Street for a cutting. Police said officers found a 50-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Special guest stops by the Baltimore City Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A special guest stopped by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Friday. The Baltimore Orioles Bird flew by Engine 27 for the fire department's Friday at the Firehouse youth event!. The Orioles Bird played games, enjoyed free lunch with attending kids and toured the station.
BALTIMORE, MD
NorthcentralPA.com

Baltimore man sentenced for attempting to throw backpack filled with contraband over prison fence

Williamsport, Pa. — A Baltimore man dressed in camouflage brought a backpack full of contraband items onto the grounds of Allenwood Federal Correctional Center with the intention of throwing it over the fence for inmates to retrieve. Instead, Michael Dwight Smith, 48, of Baltimore, Md., was caught in the act and indicted. Smith was sentenced in federal court last week to 18 months' imprisonment by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for the act he committed in 2016. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Smith entered a wooded area on the grounds of the prison complex with a backpack that contained synthetic marijuana, tobacco, and cell phones. Smith intended to throw the backpack over the fence of the Low Security institution for inmates to retrieve. Smith entered a guilty plea to attempting to provide contraband in February 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police investigating three local burglaries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between the 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 and 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, an individual made entry into a garage in the 7900-block of Bridge Avenue in Rosedale (21237) via an unlocked door and stole tools.
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squatters move in as Perkins Homes demolition continues, raising concerns for neighbors

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Opening the front door to find a bag full of human feces is how one woman in Little Italy started her day. Temporah, who didn’t want to reveal her last name, has lived in Baltimore for decades. She said since the Perkins Homes demolition began, there have been problems with squatters and crime in the area. While she said she’s glad the demolition and redevelopment are happening, she wants to see the city ensure safety in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall

Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years

On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
OLNEY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
WASHINGTON, DC

