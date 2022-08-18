ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

East London community emerges stronger from devastating wildfire

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgqTm_0hM7GS5g00

Residents of an east London village ripped apart by wildfires one month ago say their community has been brought together by the disaster.

Wennington, Havering, lost 16 homes in the mid-July heatwave, with its population forced to evacuate as roughly 100 firefighters tackled the blaze on July 19.

Many locals are unable to return, with some said to be staying in hostels, but those that have say they are chatting to people in the street and planning community events.

Jean and Peter Edwards, who live between two rows of ruined houses, said the remaining residents had banded together after the fire.

Mrs Edwards said: “They’re having a picnic or something on the green, which is to check on everybody, I suppose.

“But it’s sad, when I walk past the cottages and see how they’re completely gutted and think of those poor people, they’ve lost everything.

“And there’s us – we’re standing anyway, at least.”

The couple’s house escaped the fire with little more than smoke damage, unlike many others. Neighbours had grown closer in the aftermath of the blaze, according to Mr Edwards, who works in facilities management.

He said: “It’s brought the community together – people say hello, I’ve had more conversations with the people around here.

“The guy I spoke to last weekend… he was saying once this is all finished we invite everybody and have a bit of a party.”

Marine Cottages, a row of condemned homes along Wennington Road, are almost completely destroyed, with their roofs caved in and windows blown out.

About two hundred yards up the street, the Kent View houses – overlooking a large field razed by the fire – are little more than husks.

The razed garden of one is littered by burnt-out barbecues and wheelbarrows, with a limp yellow cordon reading “Hazard Zone” spread across its perimeter.

One man, who declined to give his name, said: “The few people that I’ve talked to… they don’t want to come back here. Even when their houses are rebuilt.”

Sitting in a neighbour’s garage admiring a Corvette, he continued: “I suppose it’s a generation that are going to go, we’ll go somewhere else now.

“Well, we haven’t got a lot of fields around now, you know?”

However, the man – left with burn marks on his arms and legs after trying to fight the fire – believes the remaining residents have become closer.

“It’s changed a bit because you’ve got to know people,” he said.

Dave Biles, the Corvette’s owner, lives in the only property in Marine Cottages to have been largely spared by the blaze.

Glancing down to the homes of his former neighbours, he said: “It could have been me, I know – but it’s not. So I feel for them, my heart goes to those people.”

However, the blaze was close enough to consume a Spanish villa he had built at the back of his house, melting PVC off its walls and destroying sunloungers.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East London
newschain

US announces new military aid and drones for Ukraine

The US has said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armour rounds and howitzer weapons to help regain territory and mount a counter-offensive against Russian invaders. A senior defence official told reporters that a new 775 million dollars aid package will include 15 Scan Eagles, 40...
MILITARY
newschain

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students. Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then president Enrique Pena Nieto. The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero,...
EDUCATION
newschain

Oxford contending with injury crisis ahead of Crystal Palace visit

Injury-hit Oxford will be without eight players for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup second-round clash with Crystal Palace. Marcus McGuane (calf), James Henry and Alex Gorrin (both hamstring) have joined the U’s growing list of absentees following Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw against Morecambe. Elliott Moore...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mishriff team mulling international options after York defeat

Mishriff could end his illustrious career at the Breeders’ Cup with a trip to Keeneland, along with the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, among the options being mulled over by connections in their eagerness to avoid Baaeed in the latter part of the season. John and Thady Gosden’s charge...
SPORTS
newschain

Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

Russian authorities claimed they shot down Ukrainian drones on Saturday in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces continued to attempt to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control. The Russian military also kept up its strikes in Ukraine’s north and south.
MILITARY
newschain

Q&A: A look at Newcastle’s transformation on and off the pitch

Newcastle’s emergence from the doldrums of the Mike Ashley era reached a watershed moment when they took on Manchester City at their own game on Sunday. The hope which accompanied Amanda Staveley’s takeover in October last year has grown steadily since but reached new heights after a thrilling 3-3 Premier League draw which rekindled memories of Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’.
MLS
newschain

Jos Buttler to miss the rest of The Hundred due to calf injury

England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the rest of The Hundred through injury. Buttler suffered a calf problem playing for Manchester Originals against Southern Braves last Thursday. The 31-year-old could now face a battle to be fit for England’s white-ball tour of Pakistan, which begins next...
SPORTS
newschain

Derby goalkeeper Joseph Anang ruled out for six weeks

Derby boss Liam Rosenior has revealed ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with West Brom that goalkeeper Joseph Anang is set to be out for around six weeks. That is after Anang, who joined on loan from West Ham just over a week ago, took a kick during training and sustained a small fracture in his arm.
SOCCER
newschain

Harry meets Rwandan president on wildlife conservation trip

The Duke of Sussex has met the president of Rwanda during a visit to Africa. His trip to Rwanda came after he paid a solo visit to Mozambique to highlight wildlife conservation. The official Twitter account of the office of the president said Harry visited Rwanda as part of his...
AFRICA
newschain

Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing

Russia’s top counterintelligence agency has blamed Ukrainian spy agencies for organising the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said the killing of Darya Dugina was “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Aaron Wildig boosts Newport for Portsmouth cup tie

Newport welcome back midfielder Aaron Wildig for the Carabao Cup clash with Portsmouth at Rodney Parade. Wildig has missed County’s last two games after limping off during the early stages of the 2-0 defeat at Bradford on August 13. Robbie Willmott and Nathan Moriah-Welsh have also shaken off knocks,...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
150K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy