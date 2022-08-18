ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Top trainer Chad Brown charged with misdemeanor obstruction of breathing in Saratoga Springs (with court photos)

By Mike MacAdam
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Trainer Chad Brown leaves court beside his attorney Joseph M. Gerstenzang Thursday. 

SARATOGA SPRINGS Top horse trainer Chad Brown has been arrested, accused of misdemeanor obstruction of breathing in Saratoga Springs.

Brown appeared in court on the charge Thursday morning.

Updated story: Trainer Chad Brown charged with misdemeanor in Saratoga Springs after domestic violence incident

Brown was arrested after police took a complaint Wednesday evening at about 11 p.m. involving Brown, 43, and an acquaintance known to him, police said.

Police then arrested Brown on one count of criminal obstruction of breathing, police said.

Brown was taken into custody, processed and released after arraignment in Saratoga Springs City Court on $2,500 bail, police said.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

The judge allowed “only incidental contact,” as both work at Saratoga Race Course.

Updated story: Trainer Chad Brown charged with misdemeanor in Saratoga Springs after domestic violence incident

Photos from court Thursday:

Horse trainer Chad Brown enters court ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

Updated story: Trainer Chad Brown charged with misdemeanor in Saratoga Springs after domestic violence incident

The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

