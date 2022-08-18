ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

KMPH.com

3 armed men rob market in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery where they say three men walked into a market and demanded cash in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the C&F Market on Avenue 236 in Terra Bella for reports of an armed robbery.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man caught checking door handles in Clovis

People in a Clovis neighborhood are on high alert after surveillance video caught a man checking door handles over the weekend. That happened nera Dakota and Leonard Friday night. The surveillance didn’t catch him actually getting into any cars or taking anything – just checking to see whether he could....
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

1 arrested after early morning shootings in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested after officers responded to two shooting calls early Sunday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the first shooting broke out as a party was wrapping up at an apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. near Sunnyside and Gettysburg avenues. They also say several rounds were fired into one car from another in the parking lot.
CLOVIS, CA
KGET

BPD asks for help to locate 2 auto theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding a car theft that happened on Aug. 9, according to the department. The victim’s car was allegedly stolen on Kelvin Grove and found unoccupied in Oildale the next day, according to the department. One of the persons […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMJ

3 Arrested With Stolen Catalytic Converter In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County man gets 10 years for marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest

A Kern County man received a 10-year sentence for his role in an illegal marijuana grow that was found in the Sequoia National Forest in 2019. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, of Taft, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land, according to a Department of Justice news release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties

Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KERN COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Annette Rocha Arrested after Bus Collision on Court Street [Visalia, CA]

56-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Stealing Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue on August 15th. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off...
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Man gets 9 years in Oildale spousal abuse shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to a felony spousal abuse charge in the shooting of a woman in Oildale has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Julio Alejandro Rodriguez, 32, had faced an attempted murder charge before accepting a plea agreement last month. He was sentenced Wednesday. On July […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 18, 2022

The U.S. Marshals say they are asking for help to find a man wanted for violating federal parole. Marshals are looking for Emiliano Hernandez-Lombera, 32. The authorities say Hernandez-Lombera has a criminal history that includes conspiracy to distribute drugs, theft, grand theft and DUI. Hernandez-Lombera has family and residential ties...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crashing car into train: CHP

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( )- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a stationary train early Saturday morning. Officers with the Visalia-area CHP say they began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 2 a.m. of a collision in a rural area just outside of the city of Dinuba.
DINUBA, CA

