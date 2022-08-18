Read full article on original website
3 armed men rob market in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery where they say three men walked into a market and demanded cash in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the C&F Market on Avenue 236 in Terra Bella for reports of an armed robbery.
Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
Man fires gun outside Tower District bar after being denied entry, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An intoxicated man was arrested for opening fire outside a bar after security denied him entry early Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 1:00 a.m., officers in the Tower District were flagged down by a concerned citizen who told them about a disturbance going on in front of […]
Man caught checking door handles in Clovis
People in a Clovis neighborhood are on high alert after surveillance video caught a man checking door handles over the weekend. That happened nera Dakota and Leonard Friday night. The surveillance didn’t catch him actually getting into any cars or taking anything – just checking to see whether he could....
1 man in custody, another critically injured after 2 separate shootings in Clovis
A man is critically injured and another man is in custody after two separate back-to-back gun violence incidents in Clovis early on Sunday morning.
DOJ: Man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kern County Man was sentenced on Friday for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest according to the Department of Justice. According to officials, 24-year-old Marino Cruz Diaz, of Taft, was sentenced to 10 years and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land. The court […]
Shots fired outside popular bar in Fresno's Tower District
A man is in custody after a shooting outside Strummer's in central Fresno around 1 am on Sunday.
1 arrested after early morning shootings in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested after officers responded to two shooting calls early Sunday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the first shooting broke out as a party was wrapping up at an apartment complex around 3:00 a.m. near Sunnyside and Gettysburg avenues. They also say several rounds were fired into one car from another in the parking lot.
BPD asks for help to locate 2 auto theft suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding a car theft that happened on Aug. 9, according to the department. The victim’s car was allegedly stolen on Kelvin Grove and found unoccupied in Oildale the next day, according to the department. One of the persons […]
3 Arrested With Stolen Catalytic Converter In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
Kern County man gets 10 years for marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest
A Kern County man received a 10-year sentence for his role in an illegal marijuana grow that was found in the Sequoia National Forest in 2019. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, of Taft, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land, according to a Department of Justice news release.
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
Annette Rocha Arrested after Bus Collision on Court Street [Visalia, CA]
56-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Stealing Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue on August 15th. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off...
Roads in Clovis blocked off after shooting at apartment complex
Clovis police officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired on Gettysburg Avenue near Clovis Avenue just after 3 am.
Woman dies while swimming in San Joaquin River, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after she went underwater while swimming at a recreation area along the San Joaquin River on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Skaggs Bridge Park near Madera and Barstow avenues after someone called 911 to report a woman […]
Man gets 9 years in Oildale spousal abuse shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to a felony spousal abuse charge in the shooting of a woman in Oildale has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Julio Alejandro Rodriguez, 32, had faced an attempted murder charge before accepting a plea agreement last month. He was sentenced Wednesday. On July […]
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash involving train near Dinuba, deputies say
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after their car crashed into a train near Dinuba.
1 hospitalized after shooting in Parlier, police say
One person was confirmed shot and reportedly ended up at the fire station down the street looking for help.
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 18, 2022
The U.S. Marshals say they are asking for help to find a man wanted for violating federal parole. Marshals are looking for Emiliano Hernandez-Lombera, 32. The authorities say Hernandez-Lombera has a criminal history that includes conspiracy to distribute drugs, theft, grand theft and DUI. Hernandez-Lombera has family and residential ties...
1 dead, 1 injured after crashing car into train: CHP
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( )- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a stationary train early Saturday morning. Officers with the Visalia-area CHP say they began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 2 a.m. of a collision in a rural area just outside of the city of Dinuba.
