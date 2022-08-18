ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Central Texas business reaches safety milestone

By Matt McGovern
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zkhmy_0hM7G3M000

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A safety milestone for a Waco business is getting federal and state recognition.

Trane Waco has achieved two years and more than 750,000 hours without any kind of a safety incident at its Commercial HVAC manufacturing facility in McGregor. Employees have made it to two years without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness between July 31, 2020, and July 31, 2022.

The facility is on track to reach 1 million hours without a lost time incident by March 2023. There are approximately 200 employees at the 32-year-old facility.

Plant tours and a brief award ceremony were held at the facility Thursday morning, with leaders from Trane Technologies and the Trane Waco plant, as well as federal and state officials.

Attendees at the ceremony included Aaron Demerson, of the Texas Workforce Commission; Texas Representative Charles “Doc” Anderson (District 56); Robyn Morrison, District Director of the Office of Texas Senator Brian Birdwell (District 22) – in addition to representatives from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Waco Chamber of Commerce, the McGregor Chamber of Commerce, and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

New battery distribution center opens in Temple

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Commerce, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
Mcgregor, TX
Business
Waco, TX
Business
City
Mcgregor, TX
KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Concrete truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Friday morning worked a hazmat situation involving a concrete truck. The construction vehicle overturned around 11 a.m. Aug.19 in the 1500 block of West Loop 340 causing a large diesel leak on the road. Police had to close the Bagby Avenue...
WACO, TX
KVUE

Samsung donates $1 million to organizations serving the City of Taylor

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Samsung Austin Semiconductor announced Friday that it is donating $1 million to local charitable organizations that serve Taylor, which is the site of its new semiconductor facility. According to a media release, the donation comes as the one-year anniversary of the City of Taylor and...
TAYLOR, TX
fox44news.com

Cove residents can support broadband project

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Coryell County has engaged Foresite Group to complete a Broadband Evaluation project. Public Relations Director Kevin Keller said in a statement on Thursday that the goal of this project is to evaluate the current broadband infrastructure within Coryell County, identify the gaps, and provide solutions and recommendations which can be implemented.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Birdwell
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Commercial Hvac#Trane Technologies#The Office Of Texas#The Office Of Governor
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Destination Central Texas: Brazos Tours

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Established in 2017, Brazos Tours gives you a Waco experience like no other! From exploring historical landmarks featured in Fixer Upper or delighting your taste buds in local eateries, Brazos Tours brings people together. Approaching their five-year mark here in Waco, Brazos Tours is known to be the most robust […]
WACO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT drunk driving prevention campaign

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – In 2021, drunk drivers caused over one thousand traffic deaths in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. That’s why TxDOT has launched its “Drive sober. No regrets.” drunk driving prevention campaign to make the roads safer. Beginning August 18 through Labor Day, TxDOT will be working with law […]
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field

Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
KWTX

Pet of the Week for August 19: Maverick

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, August 19, is Maverick!. To learn more about how you can adopt this fun-loving dog, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road...
WACO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy