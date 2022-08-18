Read full article on original website
Police confirm woman’s death in Brooke County
BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tells 7News that a woman has died in Beech Bottom. No further details are being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Officials say they plan to have more information tomorrow.
CBS News
West Virginia deputy sheriff arrested after being accused of excessive force and cover up
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W. Va. (KDKA) - A West Virginia deputy sheriff is in custody and being accused of using excessive force and then engaging in an effort to cover up the incident. According to an unsealed indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza allegedly punched and...
West Virginia County Deputy Sheriff could face up to 10 years in prison
A federal court unsealed a two-count indictment today against Monongalia County, West Virginia, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, for depriving an individual of his civil rights by using excessive force and for writing a false report to cover it up. According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018, while on duty, Deputy Kuretza subjected the […]
WDTV
Man refuses to comply with orders, closes highway for two hours, officers say
BRANDONVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Preston County after officers said he refused to comply with orders in a situation that shut down a highway for about two hours. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the the Brandonville area Friday morning for a...
Route 26 closed for 2 hours for domestic violence call
BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Route 26, North Preston Highway, was closed for about two hours on Friday after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies had to use a Taser on a man while responding to a domestic violence call, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. When deputies arrived, the release said Daniel Henson refused to […]
wtae.com
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
woay.com
West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights
Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018. According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive...
Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother
A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
Man charged with murder denied bond in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been placed in custody following a grand jury indictment in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted during the July 2022 term of the Lewis County Grand Jury for a felony count of murder. Prior to being placed in custody, Blake’s […]
Police chief reveals disturbing numbers and trends in crimes
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) Skyrocketing crime rates in South Wheeling prompted Wheeling Police to conduct two special operations this summer. “Operation Southern Exposure” and “Operation Back To Basics” ended up arresting 34 suspects and exposing some disturbing trends in behavior. Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger held a news conference, noting the same people are committing […]
3 West Virginia men charged in prison homicide
Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. Fotios Geas, also known as “Freddy,” age 55, Paul J. DeCologero, also known as “Pauly,” 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the […]
Police say woman used drugs at public park in Brilliant
BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – Wells Township Police say they arrested a woman for allegedly using drugs at a local park. Amber Folda from Brilliant was caught on surveillance video using a hypodermic needle at the pavilion at the South End Park Tuesday night around 9:30. Police saw the video this morning and issued a warrant […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Commissioners approve settlement of federal lawsuit filed by former inmate
Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday approved a $2,500 payment to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a former prison inmate who claimed he was mistreated at the Hempfield facility. Christopher Batch, 33, of Pittsburgh contended that while incarcerated in 2019 guards and other staff at the county prison mishandled his...
Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
Man allegedly drove around Pennsylvania with dead woman in car, leaving her in it for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man allegedly drove around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a dead woman in the car, leaving her in it for a few days. Police told WPXI that a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before she was left in a car outside her house for about two days.
Man charged, allegedly drove deceased woman around Pittsburgh before leaving her in car for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before being left in a car outside her home for two days. Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse. Nicole Dull’s body was found in the passenger seat of her car...
Police looking for suspects in Gabriel Brothers theft
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Richland Township police are asking the public to assist them in identifying two suspects regarding an incident that took place on August 12th, 2022 at Gabriel Brothers at the Ohio Valley Mall. The two suspects are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the […]
President of Atha Trucking killed in fiery I-79 crash
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man from Bridgeport was killed in the fiery crash on I-79 South in Marion County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 132.5. In a press release Wednesday morning, West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Maddy said Larry Lee Atha […]
Man is in custody after allegedly hitting woman in the knee with bat in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is in custody after allegedly hitting a woman in the knee with a bat in Marion County and then hiding from police in a closet. On Aug. 13, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence in Fairmont due to a call of an incident occurring, according […]
