Monongalia County, WV

Monongalia County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
County
Monongalia County, WV
WBOY 12 News

Route 26 closed for 2 hours for domestic violence call

BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Route 26, North Preston Highway, was closed for about two hours on Friday after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies had to use a Taser on a man while responding to a domestic violence call, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. When deputies arrived, the release said Daniel Henson refused to […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights

Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018. According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
#Excessive Force
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
MCMECHEN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man charged with murder denied bond in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been placed in custody following a grand jury indictment in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted during the July 2022 term of the Lewis County Grand Jury for a felony count of murder. Prior to being placed in custody, Blake’s […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police chief reveals disturbing numbers and trends in crimes

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) Skyrocketing crime rates in South Wheeling prompted Wheeling Police to conduct two special operations this summer. “Operation Southern Exposure” and “Operation Back To Basics” ended up arresting 34 suspects and exposing some disturbing trends in behavior. Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger held a news conference, noting the same people are committing […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

3 West Virginia men charged in prison homicide

Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. Fotios Geas, also known as “Freddy,” age 55, Paul J. DeCologero, also known as “Pauly,” 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the […]
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

Police say woman used drugs at public park in Brilliant

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – Wells Township Police say they arrested a woman for allegedly using drugs at a local park. Amber Folda from Brilliant was caught on surveillance video using a hypodermic needle at the pavilion at the South End Park Tuesday night around 9:30. Police saw the video this morning and issued a warrant […]
BRILLIANT, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Police looking for suspects in Gabriel Brothers theft

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Richland Township police are asking the public to assist them in identifying two suspects regarding an incident that took place on August 12th, 2022 at Gabriel Brothers at the Ohio Valley Mall. The two suspects are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WVNS

President of Atha Trucking killed in fiery I-79 crash

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man from Bridgeport was killed in the fiery crash on I-79 South in Marion County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 132.5. In a press release Wednesday morning, West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Maddy said Larry Lee Atha […]
MARION COUNTY, WV

