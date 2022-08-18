Read full article on original website
Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park
A gathering at Natividad Creek Park led to reports of gunfire and cars speeding away from the scene. One of which ended up rolling down an embankment in the area. The post Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park appeared first on KION546.
Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges
MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said people were stealing watermelons from his field. Deputies said The post Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges appeared first on KION546.
Modesto man attempts to kidnap child from front yard of home
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after attempting to kidnap a child from the front yard of a Modest home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Jose Gama Mendoza had been attempting to get juveniles in his vehicle on Friday by offering them rides […]
NBC Bay Area
Family Responds After Arrests Made in Shooting Death of SJ Safeway Worker
Family members are reacting after police made two arrests in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway worker. Flowers and candles still can be found along the sidewalk outside the Safeway store on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a tribute to 24-year-old Manuel Huizar, a Safeway employee who was murdered inside the store on June 5.
2 arrested in shooting death of SJ Safeway worker, search involved US Marshals, Utah officials
The investigation and search for suspects uncovered that one of them left the state. With the assistance of the Salt Lake City Homicide and Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals, the suspect was located and arrested in Salt Lake County, Utah on Aug. 11.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Safeway worker shot to death in clash with shopper, CA cops say. Now two arrested
A Safeway employee was shot to death after a dispute with customers, California police said. Now two people have been arrested. The employee died at the San Jose supermarket on June 5, police said at the time. Coworkers told news outlets the worker, identified as 24-year-old Manuel Huizar Cornejo, may have confronted someone stealing liquor before he was shot, McClatchy News reported.
Los Baños Enterprise
Police investigate shooting of man in Los Banos Tuesday night
On August 16, 2022 at approximately 7:25 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to a residence in the 2200 Block of Canal Farm Lane for a report of a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located one victim, a 39-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was alert and able to communicate with emergency personnel, who provided medical aid until advanced medical services arrived. The victim was air-lifted to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition.
padailypost.com
Noise led police to illegal cannabis operation
Police officers have shut down an illegal marijuana grow in the Crescent Park neighborhood of Palo Alto after a neighbor complained about noise, police said yesterday. Officers were called to 1471 Arcadia Place on Aug. 10 at 12:41 a.m. for a report of an “unidentified banging noise,” Capt. James Reifschneider said.
KSBW.com
Man accused of killing Salinas officer to stand trial
SALINAS, Calif. — JD Alvarado, the Salinas police officer who was killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 25 was shot 12 times but managed to get off one shot hitting his alleged killer Gustavo Morales in the hand. “Alvarado miraculously shot him and marked his assassin and was...
crimevoice.com
Merced PD: Gang Members Arrested with Firearms
Originally published 8-13-22 by theMerced Police Department:. “Merced – The Sheriff S.T.A.R. Team and the Merced PD Gang Unit arrested several Gang members Friday August 12, 2022. Two of the gang members were in possession of firearms. On August 12, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM the Merced Police Departments...
KSBW.com
California DOJ reports name of Salinas officers who shot, killed a man in July
SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Justice has identified the Salinas police officers who shot and killed a man on the night of July 13. Officials identified Curtis Dale Barnett as the decedent a week after the deadly shooting. More than a month later, the agency has identified Gabriel Garcia, Alejandro Jimenez, Eduardo Bejarano, and Jordy Urrutia as the officers who killed him.
svvoice.com
1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made
The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
KSBW.com
California inmate who admitted 13 murders around Santa Cruz dies natural death
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
Former juvenile hall counselor sentenced for assaulting teen
SANTA CLARA - A 46-year-old man working as a Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor has been sentenced to six months of home detention for assaulting a 17-year-old boy while on the job last year, prosecutors announced Friday.Robert Medellin, who had been on the job for about 20 years, intervened in a fight between teenage boys in the common area of one of the juvenile hall buildings and grabbed a 17-year-old boy, took him to the floor and punched him about a dozen times, then slammed his head into the floor before he was handcuffed, according to the county District Attorney's Office.The attack was videotaped and Medellin ended up being charged for the assault, and a jury convicted him in June, prosecutors said."There is law and order inside jails and detention centers just as there is on the outside. There is never an acceptable place, moment, or excuse for someone with a badge to use more force than necessary," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a news release announcing the sentencing.
Minor at Santa Clara Juvenile Hall punched over 10 times by counselor
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months in home detention after assaulting a detained minor, the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney announced on Friday. 46-year-old Robert Medellin was sentenced Friday. Medellin’s assault of a minor occurred on April 14 after the victim and […]
CA serial killer who admitted to 13 murders in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties dies in prison
Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he killed in a confessional booth, according to the Santa Cruz County district attorney's office.
Greenfield house fire deemed accidental
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police and Fire confirmed to KION that both agencies responded to a house fire on Thursday at the 400 block of Primavera Court. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental. Greenfield Police responded first to the scene, and the house was engulfed in flames. The home occupant was standing near The post Greenfield house fire deemed accidental appeared first on KION546.
RV Caught on Fire in Sand City
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
VIDEO: Sideshow blocks freeway traffic in San Jose
Police broke up multiple sideshows in San Jose on Saturday, but not before many people were stuck in traffic waiting for the cars to disperse.
Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash in the City of Watsonville that has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to Watsonville Police. Two planes crashed in the air at the Watsonville Municipal Airport after attempting to land, Watsonville Police confirmed with KION. This happened around 2:56 p.m. on Thursday. The Santa The post Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities appeared first on KION546.
