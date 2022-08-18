ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said people were stealing watermelons from his field. Deputies said The post Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges appeared first on KION546.
FOX40

Modesto man attempts to kidnap child from front yard of home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stanislaus County man is in jail after attempting to kidnap a child from the front yard of a Modest home, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Jose Gama Mendoza had been attempting to get juveniles in his vehicle on Friday by offering them rides […]
MODESTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family Responds After Arrests Made in Shooting Death of SJ Safeway Worker

Family members are reacting after police made two arrests in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway worker. Flowers and candles still can be found along the sidewalk outside the Safeway store on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a tribute to 24-year-old Manuel Huizar, a Safeway employee who was murdered inside the store on June 5.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Safeway worker shot to death in clash with shopper, CA cops say. Now two arrested

A Safeway employee was shot to death after a dispute with customers, California police said. Now two people have been arrested. The employee died at the San Jose supermarket on June 5, police said at the time. Coworkers told news outlets the worker, identified as 24-year-old Manuel Huizar Cornejo, may have confronted someone stealing liquor before he was shot, McClatchy News reported.
SAN JOSE, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Police investigate shooting of man in Los Banos Tuesday night

On August 16, 2022 at approximately 7:25 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to a residence in the 2200 Block of Canal Farm Lane for a report of a shooting. When Officers arrived, they located one victim, a 39-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was alert and able to communicate with emergency personnel, who provided medical aid until advanced medical services arrived. The victim was air-lifted to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition.
LOS BANOS, CA
padailypost.com

Noise led police to illegal cannabis operation

Police officers have shut down an illegal marijuana grow in the Crescent Park neighborhood of Palo Alto after a neighbor complained about noise, police said yesterday. Officers were called to 1471 Arcadia Place on Aug. 10 at 12:41 a.m. for a report of an “unidentified banging noise,” Capt. James Reifschneider said.
PALO ALTO, CA
KSBW.com

Man accused of killing Salinas officer to stand trial

SALINAS, Calif. — JD Alvarado, the Salinas police officer who was killed during a traffic stop on Feb. 25 was shot 12 times but managed to get off one shot hitting his alleged killer Gustavo Morales in the hand. “Alvarado miraculously shot him and marked his assassin and was...
SALINAS, CA
crimevoice.com

Merced PD: Gang Members Arrested with Firearms

Originally published 8-13-22 by theMerced Police Department:. “Merced – The Sheriff S.T.A.R. Team and the Merced PD Gang Unit arrested several Gang members Friday August 12, 2022. Two of the gang members were in possession of firearms. On August 12, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM the Merced Police Departments...
MERCED, CA
KSBW.com

California DOJ reports name of Salinas officers who shot, killed a man in July

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Department of Justice has identified the Salinas police officers who shot and killed a man on the night of July 13. Officials identified Curtis Dale Barnett as the decedent a week after the deadly shooting. More than a month later, the agency has identified Gabriel Garcia, Alejandro Jimenez, Eduardo Bejarano, and Jordy Urrutia as the officers who killed him.
SALINAS, CA
svvoice.com

1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former juvenile hall counselor sentenced for assaulting teen

SANTA CLARA - A 46-year-old man working as a Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor has been sentenced to six months of home detention for assaulting a 17-year-old boy while on the job last year, prosecutors announced Friday.Robert Medellin, who had been on the job for about 20 years, intervened in a fight between teenage boys in the common area of one of the juvenile hall buildings and grabbed a 17-year-old boy, took him to the floor and punched him about a dozen times, then slammed his head into the floor before he was handcuffed, according to the county District Attorney's Office.The attack was videotaped and Medellin ended up being charged for the assault, and a jury convicted him in June, prosecutors said."There is law and order inside jails and detention centers just as there is on the outside. There is never an acceptable place, moment, or excuse for someone with a badge to use more force than necessary," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a news release announcing the sentencing.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Minor at Santa Clara Juvenile Hall punched over 10 times by counselor

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months in home detention after assaulting a detained minor, the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney announced on Friday. 46-year-old Robert Medellin was sentenced Friday. Medellin’s assault of a minor occurred on April 14 after the victim and […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield house fire deemed accidental

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police and Fire confirmed to KION that both agencies responded to a house fire on Thursday at the 400 block of Primavera Court. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental. Greenfield Police responded first to the scene, and the house was engulfed in flames. The home occupant was standing near The post Greenfield house fire deemed accidental appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

RV Caught on Fire in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
SAND CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple agencies are responding to a plane crash in the City of Watsonville that has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to Watsonville Police. Two planes crashed in the air at the Watsonville Municipal Airport after attempting to land, Watsonville Police confirmed with KION. This happened around 2:56 p.m. on Thursday. The Santa The post Police: Two planes crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport resulting in multiple fatalities appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy