Man arrested on suspicion of pistol-whipping 71-year-old woman in Beverly Grove, fleeing with high-end jewelry

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a home invasion robbery after he allegedly pistol-whipped a 71-year-old woman in her Beverly Grove home before stealing expensive jewelry and fleeing the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives arrested 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Dillon Anthony Klincke on suspicion of robbery, according to a police news release. Klincke's bail has been set at $175,000.

Earlier Wednesday, a home invasion robbery was reported at 2:26 p.m. in the 6600 block of 5th Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a police spokesperson. A man wearing a "Halloween"-type mask pistol-whipped the female resident of the home and demanded access to a safe, which contained high-end jewelry, Cervantes said.

The woman suffered bruises and cuts and was treated by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics at the scene before being released. She's expected to fully recover.

Police said they are still trying to determine the dollar amount that was stolen and the investigation is still in its early stages.

