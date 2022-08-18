ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man arrested on suspicion of pistol-whipping 71-year-old woman in Beverly Grove, fleeing with high-end jewelry

By Summer Lin
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a home invasion robbery after he allegedly pistol-whipped a 71-year-old woman in her Beverly Grove home before stealing expensive jewelry and fleeing the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives arrested 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Dillon Anthony Klincke on suspicion of robbery, according to a police news release. Klincke's bail has been set at $175,000.

Earlier Wednesday, a home invasion robbery was reported at 2:26 p.m. in the 6600 block of 5th Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a police spokesperson. A man wearing a "Halloween"-type mask pistol-whipped the female resident of the home and demanded access to a safe, which contained high-end jewelry, Cervantes said.

The woman suffered bruises and cuts and was treated by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics at the scene before being released. She's expected to fully recover.

Police said they are still trying to determine the dollar amount that was stolen and the investigation is still in its early stages.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Woman Found Dead With a Gunshot Wound to The Back of The Head | Los Angeles

08.21.2022 | 6:00 AM | LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Suspect sought in murder try

A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business

A man has been arrested following a theft of a Cabazon business. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say they received a call around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. They were told that the suspect had taken several pairs of designer sunglasses from the business located off Seminole Drive. Investigators believe the man is linked to other thefts The post Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
foxla.com

Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
CABAZON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer

The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
AZUSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Pistol Whipping#Violent Crime
KTLA

Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD

A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
CBS LA

Two dead following four-car crash caused by group of suspects fleeing from police in South LA

Two people were killed in an early morning crash as a pair of suspects attempted to flee from police in South Los Angeles on Friday. The crash happened just before 4:15 a.m. on W. Manchester Avenue, after Los Angeles police attempted to make a traffic stop on an undisclosed vehicle. The car immediately fled from the area, eventually crashing into at least three other cars after running a red light near the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway near the Green Meadows neighborhood."This was never a pursuit," said LAPD officers, who disclosed that they had initially attempted to pull the suspects over since they were speeding. Two people, a man and woman in their 30s, were killed during the crash and pronounced dead the the scene. Another person suffered minor injuries but did not require a trip to the hospital. Following the crash, LAPD officers three suspects, all of whom exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, into custody.More to come. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

LA police release suspect video after 7-Eleven ransacked

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who ransacked a 7-Eleven and threw merchandise at the store’s clerk after motorists staged a street takeover outside earlier this week. A large crowd gathered early Monday as several cars drove recklessly at an intersection in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood south of downtown Los Angeles, police said in a news release Thursday. Dozens of spectators then ran into the 7-Eleven, “fanning out across the store and grabbing all the snacks, drinks, cigarettes, lotto tickets, and other merchandise,” the police statement said. At least one man grabbed items from the shelves and hurled them at the store’s clerk, who tried to hide and did not intervene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
TORRANCE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Wrong-Way Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on 605 Freeway

A wrong-way driver was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos. The man crashed into a pickup at about 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the sedan was northbound on the southbound side of the freeway in southern Los Angeles County. It...
CERRITOS, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris

Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
PERRIS, CA
CBS LA

Dozens of guns, including 2 UZI assault weapons, seized from Riverside County home

Dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from  a Riverside County home where a person prohibited from having firearms was living, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office announced Thursday.One of the two seniors living at the home is listed in the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System due to a mental health-based prohibition and was required by law to give up any firearms magazines, and ammunition. "These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others – especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta said in a statement.When state...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest 18-year-old connected to murder of Monterey Park police officer

The Downey Police Department arrested another suspect it believes is connected to the shooting death of Monterey Park Police officer Gardiel Solorio.The shooting occurred at a parking lot located inside the Downey Landing, which is located on the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard.Eighteen-year-old Gerardo Magallanes of San Pedro was arrested Friday and booked for murder. It's unclear at this moment what kind of role Magallanes played in the shooting death of Solorio, who had just began working for Monterey Park PD. Twenty-year-old Carlos Delcid is accused of shooting and killing Solorio following a botched bank robbery. Delcid shot Solorio while the latter was sitting in his car. He is expected back in Court on Sept. 8 to face chargers of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.  Additionally, a 17-year-old male was arrested by authorities for being the suspect's getaway driver.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
402K+
Followers
68K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy