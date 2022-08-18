ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley, AR

12-year-old from Arkansas continues pursuit of USA Mullet Championship title

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

WESLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After advancing to the Top 25 in his age group of the USA Mullet Championships, a 12-year-old boy from Wesley has his focus set on taking home the title.

Rowan Bell, 12, advanced to the Top 25 in the 2022 Kids Division contest in July. But if he is going to win the championship, he will need to make up some ground. As of the morning of August 17, he was in 5th place with 813 votes.

Voting for the championship round continues through Friday, August 19. You can register to vote and cast your ballot online here.

“He has been growing his hair out for a couple of years in hopes of winning this contest,” said his cousin, Christy Bennett, in a social media post. “He is definitely the All-American Boy and definitely owns his mullet!”

Rowan enjoys Lego, kayaking, building things, 3-D printing and can “play the guitar like a boss.” On August 15, the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville invited him to visit for a tour after learning of his interests.

Rowan Bell gets scanned for a 3D-printed bust at the Amazeum. Photo courtesy Jessica Bell

During his tour, the Amazeum scanned him for a 3D-printed bust of his head and his spectacular mullet, which they will send to him.

“It was a very unique experience getting to see the behind-the-scenes tour on how they build the exhibits,” Bell said.

