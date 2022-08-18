ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ronald Glenn Story
3d ago

And what about repeated offenders? There are consequences for crimes, many laws are made to deter, but some criminals don't care. A person shouldn't be penalized for a mistake, but those that keep being criminals should truly lose many privileges that law abiding Americans have. IMO. We have a system which will allow our courts to decide. They are more lenient than myself. I'm more the Judge Roy Bean type.

Fitzgerald
3d ago

The NC Supreme court is controlled by radical left appointees of the radical left governor Roy Cooper who has already emptied the prisons.

WAKE UP America!
3d ago

If you have “completed active prison time but remain on parole, probation, or post-release supervision” — you have NOT yet completed your sentence and should NOT be eligible to vote.

thecentersquare.com

Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist

POLITICS
