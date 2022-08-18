Read full article on original website
3 midseason Brian Cashman decisions that have killed the 2022 Yankees
When A-Rod’s calling you out, then that’s when it’s obvious you’ve screwed up big time. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, step on down! Here’s how you’ve contributed to killing the 2022 roster, which is now performing like one of the worst in the league.
Yardbarker
White Sox Crushed 21-5 in Finale vs. Astros; On to Big Weekend in Cleveland
The Chicago White Sox took a shellacking from the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon. Starter Lucas GIolito was ineffective again in what has been a trying season for the Sox’ righty. The Astros pounded out 25 hits and scored 21 times in the series finale. The Pale Hose still managed to split the four-game series with the American League’s best team despite the series ending so poorly.
Ramirez has 3 hits, drives in 2 as Rays beat Royals 3-2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday. Ramirez has a hit in all five games, going 9 for 21 (.429), since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 during a resurgent season.
FOX Sports
Pirates and Reds play in series rubber match
Cincinnati Reds (47-71, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-73, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-10, 6.31 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-9, 5.51 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -122, Reds +102; over/under is 8 1/2...
Two Top Astros Prospects Begin Minor League Rehab Assignments
Colin Barber and Luke Berryhill started minor league rehab assignments Thursday in the Florida Complex League.
ESPN
Fraley tallies 3 RBIs, scores 4 times; Reds top Pirates 9-5
PITTSBURGH -- — Jake Fraley had three RBI and scored four times to power the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Fraley led off Sunday by grooving an 0-2 curveball from Zach Thompson (3-10) 341 feet to right for his seventh homer and fourth in six games. He walked in three of his next four plate appearances, and also drove in two runs with a single off the right-field wall in the sixth.
Pittsburgh Penguins sign defenseman Jack St. Ivany to two-year contract
The Pittsburgh Penguins signed free agent defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a two-year, entry-level contract on Saturday. The deal runs
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka sitting for New York on Saturday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. In 175 plate appearances thsi season, Higashioka has a .195 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Davis not in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis is being replaced in center field by Tyrone Taylor versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 86 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .222 batting average with a .577 OPS, 9 runs, 3...
FanSided
