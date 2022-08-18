PITTSBURGH -- — Jake Fraley had three RBI and scored four times to power the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Fraley led off Sunday by grooving an 0-2 curveball from Zach Thompson (3-10) 341 feet to right for his seventh homer and fourth in six games. He walked in three of his next four plate appearances, and also drove in two runs with a single off the right-field wall in the sixth.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO