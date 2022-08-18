ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

White Sox Crushed 21-5 in Finale vs. Astros; On to Big Weekend in Cleveland

The Chicago White Sox took a shellacking from the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon. Starter Lucas GIolito was ineffective again in what has been a trying season for the Sox’ righty. The Astros pounded out 25 hits and scored 21 times in the series finale. The Pale Hose still managed to split the four-game series with the American League’s best team despite the series ending so poorly.
Pirates and Reds play in series rubber match

Cincinnati Reds (47-71, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-73, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-10, 6.31 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-9, 5.51 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -122, Reds +102; over/under is 8 1/2...
Fraley tallies 3 RBIs, scores 4 times; Reds top Pirates 9-5

PITTSBURGH -- — Jake Fraley had three RBI and scored four times to power the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Fraley led off Sunday by grooving an 0-2 curveball from Zach Thompson (3-10) 341 feet to right for his seventh homer and fourth in six games. He walked in three of his next four plate appearances, and also drove in two runs with a single off the right-field wall in the sixth.
Kyle Higashioka sitting for New York on Saturday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. In 175 plate appearances thsi season, Higashioka has a .195 batting average with...
Jonathan Davis not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis is being replaced in center field by Tyrone Taylor versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 86 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .222 batting average with a .577 OPS, 9 runs, 3...
