The Michigan Youth Education Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Wixom that works to reduce barriers and costs for students participating in extracurricular activities and experiential learning activities. The organization states it has impacted more than 3,000 students and annually awards grants. The grants can be used to cover the costs of conference and registration fees, transportation costs, hotel accommodations, and other normal expenses and are open to any Michigan high school student under the age of 18. The organization also offers non-monetary support through its Success Center, an extracurricular event directory, and resources for educators.

