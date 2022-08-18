ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Quiver Acquires Snoop Dogg-Produced Buddy Comedy ‘Bromates’ Starring Lil Rel Howery & Josh Brener – First Look

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQ0m5_0hM7EWYA00

EXCLUSIVE : Quiver Distribution has acquired worldwide rights to the buddy comedy Bromates , starring Lil Rel Howery ( Get Out ) and Josh Brener ( Silicon Valley ), slating it for release on more than 100 U.S. screens and on VOD on October 7th. (Check out the first still from the pic below.)

The film from director Court Crandall ( Old Schoo l) follows best friends — though polar opposites —Jonesie (Howery) and Sid (Brener), who both break up with their girlfriends at the same time and decide to move in with each other. Things then move quickly from heartbreak, to hilarity, to life and death. Pic also boasts an underlying social message, promoting solar energy usage and responsible environmental stewardship.

A Darius Films, Grambo Productions and Snoopadelic Films Inc. production, Bromates also stars Brendan Scannell ( Heathers ), Asif Ali ( WandaVision ), Jessica Lowe ( Blended ), Flula Borg ( Pitch Perfect ), Ken Davitian ( Borat ), Taryn Manning ( Orange Is the New Black ), Marla Gibbs ( The Jeffersons ), Rob Riggle ( The Hangover ) and Snoop Dogg ( Baby Boy ). Crandall directed from his script written with Chris Kemper, who serves as CEO of Palmetto Solar. Nicholas Tabarrok served as producer, with Kemper and Snoop Dogg exec producing.

“Based loosely on a true story, we tried to create a comedy that delivered the big laughs of our favorite timeless movies,” said Crandall, “while providing a new spin in terms of the makeup of the cast and underlying focus on clean energy.”

“I really believe that the humor and relatability through the story can bring awareness to clean energy and climate change at the same time,” said Kemper. “Subtly, through creative projects like Bromates , we are bringing attention to the topic outside the news cycle as an innovative way to reach people. I’m really looking forward to releasing this and working on the next creative project.”

“Hilarious and heartfelt in the same measure, BROMATES is a buddy comedy for the digital age,” added Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman in a joint statement. “Quiver is thrilled to share it with audiences.”

Quiver Distribution is a film production, acquisition and distribution company operating in the U.S., Canada and international markets focused on developing and distributing high-quality, talent-driven films. The company recently produced and will release Walter Hill’s Western Dead for a Dollar with Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, which will have its world premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, as well as Neil LaBute’s Out of the Blue with Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson, Hank Azaria and Chase Sui Wonders. Quiver’s most recent theatrical release is Mayim Bialik’s directorial debut As They Made Us , starring Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg, Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
Deadline

“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
MOVIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Labute
Person
Simon Helberg
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Hank Azaria
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Josh Brener
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Lil Rel Howery
Person
Ken Davitian
Person
Rob Riggle
Person
Dianna Agron
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Flula Borg
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Dustin Hoffman
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Comedy#Film Star#Vod#Snoopadelic Films Inc#Palmetto Solar#Kemper
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party

Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

116K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy