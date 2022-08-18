ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa

ROSSIE, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.MORE NEWS: Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before restrictions take effectThe Clay County Sheriff's Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe's Great Danes caused her death.Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.The sheriff's office said the dogs were euthanized.
ROSSIE, IA
The Associated Press

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Williamsport, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
Sports
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Hagerstown, IN
Sports
City
Hagerstown, IN
City
Bettendorf, IA
City
Williamsport, PA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Iowa Hawkeye#Little League Baseball#The Little League#Espn
Reuters

Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
OTTUMWA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
K92.3

Waterloo Student Gets a One in a Million Shot

One Waterloo West basketball player has earned the opportunity to represent the United States, playing in a 3x3 international tournament. The 3x3 world championship is being held in Debrecen, Hungary, and this Waterloo West student was 1 of 4 players selected to play for the U18 United States team. Sahara...
WATERLOO, IA
Axios Des Moines

New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say

The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Small Iowa town pranked by "coming soon" Target store sign

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Residents in a small town in central Iowa were expecting more and eager to pay less. However, the sign promising a new Target store turned out to be a prank.The sign popped up recently in Marshalltown, creating a lot of buzz in the city of 27,000. Yet, many had a feeling that it was too good to be true. "I think a lot of people would think it's super mean, because I know a lot of people would love to have a Target here," said Aryana Ordaz, who lives in Marshalltown. The sign said that a Target store was "coming soon" to 3rd Avenue, the city's central road. While the sign proved to be someone's idea of a light-hearted joke, locals say they'll still drive to the nearest Target store in Ames, roughly 40 miles away. 
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Sugar-and-salted irony: Grassley runs ‘favorite food’ at Iowa State Fair contest days after voting against capping insulin doses at $35

This is rich – rich by both caloric standards and a spectacular, if not cruel, lack of awareness, or give-a-damnism. And the timing is deadly. Within a week, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley opposed efforts to cap the price of a dose of insulin at $35 and announced an online contest in which he is asking Iowans to […] The post Sugar-and-salted irony: Grassley runs ‘favorite food’ at Iowa State Fair contest days after voting against capping insulin doses at $35 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers

A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy