5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa
ROSSIE, Iowa — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.MORE NEWS: Dealers rush to sell ghost gun parts before restrictions take effectThe Clay County Sheriff's Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe's Great Danes caused her death.Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.The sheriff's office said the dogs were euthanized.
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
Little League World Series player was minutes from death after a fall, dad says. He soon awoke and asked if he could play in today's game
After just this week fracturing his skull in a fall from a bunk bed, Easton "Tank" Oliverson understandably will miss his team's opening game Friday at the Little League World Series. But, oh, did that 12-year-old still want to play.
Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter fatally shot in their tent at state park
Police say an Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot in their tent in a park, apparently by Nebraska man who then killed himself.
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Injured Little Leaguer has increased face swelling limiting his vision, doctors say
The injured Little League player who fractured his skull after falling from his bunk bed on Monday continues to face challenges in his recovery, including swelling which may block his vision.
A basketball referee had a heart attack on the court. One of the players had the right training to save him.
Jamestown, New York — Not many people get to return to the scene of their death. But earlier this month, John Sculli, of Rochester, New York, stepped back into the gym where his time expired. Sculli, a basketball referee, was officiating a semi-pro game between the Jamestown Jackals and...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
The 13 States to Fall Into U.S. Extreme Heat Belt in Next 30 Years
Experts have predicted that over 100 million people will live in an "extreme heat belt" by 2053.
A child has died of a suspected brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in a river in Nebraska
The child died this week after swimming in the Elkhorn River. N. fowleri — known as a brain-eating amoeba — is found in freshwater lakes and rivers.
Waterloo Student Gets a One in a Million Shot
One Waterloo West basketball player has earned the opportunity to represent the United States, playing in a 3x3 international tournament. The 3x3 world championship is being held in Debrecen, Hungary, and this Waterloo West student was 1 of 4 players selected to play for the U18 United States team. Sahara...
New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say
The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
Small Iowa town pranked by "coming soon" Target store sign
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Residents in a small town in central Iowa were expecting more and eager to pay less. However, the sign promising a new Target store turned out to be a prank.The sign popped up recently in Marshalltown, creating a lot of buzz in the city of 27,000. Yet, many had a feeling that it was too good to be true. "I think a lot of people would think it's super mean, because I know a lot of people would love to have a Target here," said Aryana Ordaz, who lives in Marshalltown. The sign said that a Target store was "coming soon" to 3rd Avenue, the city's central road. While the sign proved to be someone's idea of a light-hearted joke, locals say they'll still drive to the nearest Target store in Ames, roughly 40 miles away.
Sugar-and-salted irony: Grassley runs ‘favorite food’ at Iowa State Fair contest days after voting against capping insulin doses at $35
This is rich – rich by both caloric standards and a spectacular, if not cruel, lack of awareness, or give-a-damnism. And the timing is deadly. Within a week, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley opposed efforts to cap the price of a dose of insulin at $35 and announced an online contest in which he is asking Iowans to […] The post Sugar-and-salted irony: Grassley runs ‘favorite food’ at Iowa State Fair contest days after voting against capping insulin doses at $35 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Injured Little Leaguer's CAT scan results come back 'normal' after he fell and hit his head a second time
According to an Instagram account set up to provide updates on injured Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson, the results from a CAT scan performed by doctors after the 12-year-old fell and hit his head a second time came back "normal."
