Pulaski County, AR

KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
AL.com

3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
MULBERRY, AR
#Central Arkansas#School Districts#Mental Health#Pulaski Co
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
VIDALIA, LA
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
HAMPTON, AR
KHBS

Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause

Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
ARKANSAS STATE
uatrav.com

Recreational marijuana conditionally set to appear on November ballot

Recreational marijuana will conditionally appear on the November ballot, thanks to one organization’s appeal to the Supreme Court of Arkansas. Responsible Growth Arkansas, an advocacy group focused on reforming Arkansas drug laws, submitted over 190,000 signatures in July to the board for the legalization of recreational marijuana, which more than doubles the required signatures to appear on the ballot.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Civil Air Patrol stands ready to help Arkansas teachers

Members of the Civil Air Patrol, Arkansas Wing are once again ready to help teachers make an impact in their classrooms. Civil Air Patrol, the auxiliary of the Unites States Air Force, provides an aerospace education curriculum, along with free STEM kits for educators. “We currently offer over 20 different...
ARKANSAS STATE

