Arkansas teachers work to get classrooms ready as inflation soars
Teachers at Wakefield Elementary are putting the final touches on their classrooms before students hit the halls next week, all amid inflation.
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education pulls request for teacher licensure emergency rule change
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education presented legislators with a proposal to approve an emergency rule change related to teacher licensures.
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
KYTV
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
talkbusiness.net
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
New collaboration between Ag Law Center, 4-H opens opportunity to explore new career paths
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A new collaboration between the National Agricultural Law Center and Arkansas 4-H will enable students to explore potential law careers in food, agriculture and the environment. “Growing Careers in Ag and Food Law for Pre-College Students,” will kick off with a Sept. 14 webinar that runs...
dequeenbee.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
Report: Arkansas in the middle of the pack for hiring
With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, on August 17 WalletHub released updated data on 2022’s "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring."
FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
KTAL
Arkansas to pay atheist group $16,000 in Jason Rapert social media lawsuit
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A settlement was reached Tuesday after an activist group accused Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert of wrongfully blocking users on his social media accounts. The state of Arkansas has to pay the American Atheists group $16,000 for bills they incurred during this lawsuit. Rapert was...
KHBS
Arkansas little leaguers play on the 'Field of Dreams' for a good cause
Take America’s favorite pastime and mix it with little leaguers, a good cause and a homemade baseball diamond, and you have the field of dreams. “We have this invitational,” said baseball tournament creator, Sam Perroni. “Five teams to give the boys a tournament to play in at the end of the summer and we also use it to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.”
uatrav.com
Recreational marijuana conditionally set to appear on November ballot
Recreational marijuana will conditionally appear on the November ballot, thanks to one organization’s appeal to the Supreme Court of Arkansas. Responsible Growth Arkansas, an advocacy group focused on reforming Arkansas drug laws, submitted over 190,000 signatures in July to the board for the legalization of recreational marijuana, which more than doubles the required signatures to appear on the ballot.
magnoliareporter.com
Civil Air Patrol stands ready to help Arkansas teachers
Members of the Civil Air Patrol, Arkansas Wing are once again ready to help teachers make an impact in their classrooms. Civil Air Patrol, the auxiliary of the Unites States Air Force, provides an aerospace education curriculum, along with free STEM kits for educators. “We currently offer over 20 different...
3.1 Magnitude earthquake detected in Northeast Arkansas
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake reported in Lawrence County
