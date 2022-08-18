Read full article on original website
Related
Hewitt-Trussville wins Hayden volleyball tournament
From The Tribune staff reports HAYDEN — Hewitt-Trussville Volleyball went 6-0 on Saturday to claim the Hayden HS Invitational championship. The Huskies opened pool play with a 2-1 win over Oneonta. HT then closed pool play with 2-0 wins over Sylvania and Altamont. In the quarterfinals, the Huskies were pushed to the third set by […]
Pinson’s Posey passes Indians past Florence
By Hayden Flatt, The Florence TimesDaily FLORENCE — Pinson Valley did not waste any time on Friday. The Indians got the opening kickoff and marched down the field to set the tone in their 34-14 win against Florence. Pinson Valley, which had 366 yards of total offense, was led by quarterback Keywone Posey. Posey threw […]
Hewitt-Trussville falls to Central-Phenix
By Adam Cole, The Opelika-Auburn NewsPHENIX CITY — Hewitt-Trussville tried its best to shake Central-Phenix City upfront Friday night, but it did so with little success in a 37-21 win for the Red Devils, perhaps most evidently in the third quarter. Down two scores and facing second-and-11 at their own 15 yard line, the Huskies […]
Clay-Chalkville named Tribune Team of the Week
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor CLAY — The Cougars picked up right where they left off in 2021, extending the state’s longest current winning streak to 16 games and absolutely wrecking a team with an FBS-level quarterback, shutting out Briarwood 48-0. The scary part is that it could have been worse — much worse — […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walk-On’s releases rendering, announces potential opening date
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has released building renderings and announced the potential opening date for the Trussville location. Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-based sports bar, was once named the No. 1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN. Matt Roth, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux franchisee for the Birmingham territory, said opening in […]
Clay-Chalkville pounds Briarwood to open season
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor CLAY — This was a whuppin’. There’s really no other way to say it. Reigning 6A state champion Clay-Chalkville scored on offense, on defense and on special teams on their way to a 48-0 win over Briarwood Christian on Friday, August 19. And the scary thing is that it could […]
Center Point blows out Jasper
By Jonathan Bentley, The Daily Mountain Eagle JASPER — Center Point’s Jabari Collier and Troy Bruce put on a show Friday night at Jasper Ki-Ro Gambrell Field. The duo had a hand in eight touchdowns as the Eagles earned a 55-27 victory in the season opener for both teams. Jasper stayed within striking distance in […]
Moody’s McCarty, Center Point’s Collier share Player of the Week honors
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE — In the end, there just wasn’t enough data to separate a pair of quarterbacks for The Tribune’s first Player of the Week award, so Moody’s Cole McCarty and Center Point’s Jabari Collier share the honor. What counts more? McCarty’s 16-for-21 passing for 363 yards and four touchdowns, with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leeds takes down Mortimer Jordan
By Will Heath, For The Tribune KIMBERLY — Even as an assistant coach shouts “HUMILITY!” in the background, Leeds defensive linemen Kavion Henderson and Devonte Megginson are not shy about their goals for 2022. “We want to be the best defensive line in 5A,” Henderson said. “Me and (Megginson), we want to be the best […]
Reflections: How to recognize a reverend
Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. The dental hygienist was a new employee whom I’d not met. “Where do you preach?” she asked. “Why do you think I’m a preacher?” I responded. “I just know,” she said. I’ve wondered what the signal flag was. Maybe it was the coffee stains on my teeth. Pastors […]
Tree Talk: The gift of shade
By Jenna Jones, Trussville Tree Commission TRUSSVILLE — Shade is a precious commodity worthy of thousands of descriptive words. Instead of words, please enjoy Trussville’s treasure chest of shade trees captured by photographers Robert Taylor (RiverWalk & Street Trees) and Maura Davies (the Library Oak). The mature trees are evidence of the forethought of previous […]
Obituary: Russell Cowan Kizer (April 26, 1957 ~ August 15, 2022)
Russell Cowan Kizer, 65, of Trussville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Reverend Lawton E. Kizer and Kathryn Kizer Robinson. Being the son of a reverend, Russell grew up at Wieuca Road Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Russell earned his Bachelor […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Springville PD investigates drowning death in McDonald Lake
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Police here are investigating the drowning death of a Pell City man, with initial indications leading authorities to believe the incident to be accidental, Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton said. Daniel Ray Whatley, 47, was found dead Monday night at McDonald Lake. Whatley was found shortly before midnight […]
Obituary: Buford Harry Frazier (February 19, 1928 ~ August 16, 2022)
Buford Harry Frazier, 94, of Birmingham, passed away on August 16, 2022. He was a member of Chalkville First Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Faye Frazier. He is survived by children, Jeff Frazier (Donna), Diane Gingo (Kenny), and Ken Frazier (Darla); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation […]
VIDEO: Jack’s Family Restaurants and Wickles Pickles launch limited-time burger
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) and Wickles Pickles coming together for the first time in the two brand’s history for the Jack’s Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger – a limited-time menu alignment with ‘The South’s Best Pickles’ – Alabama-based Wickles Pickles. The burger will be available at every Jack’s location […]
Reflections: On second chances
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Michael J. Brooks It was a fearful time in 2006 when a number of rural churches were burned in Alabama. I remember a deacon’s meeting in which we discussed whether we ought to take night shifts at our church to protect our property. One of our deacons […]
Video interview with Alabama Governor Candidate Jimmy Blake
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Tribune Publisher, Scott Buttram, interviews Alabama Governor Candidate Jimmy Blake, about the upcoming November 8, 2022 election.
Lass But Not Least: Going Old School
By Ken Lass Did you feel that strong blast of wind sweeping through Trussville last week? It was the collective sigh of relief from moms all over town as they sent their children back to school. There is something reassuring and nostalgic about the rumble of the yellow buses winding their way through our neighborhoods […]
Planned lane closures on I-20 EB & WB, in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 7 p.m., on Sunday, August 21, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the inside (left) lane at 7 p.m. and center lane at 8 p.m. or outside (right) lane at 7 p.m. and center lane at 8 p.m., of I-20 eastbound or […]
Multiple vehicles broken into in Trussville and Pinson
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Trussville Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins that occurred early Wednesday morning. Jefferson County’s Lieutenant Joni Money stated that vehicles located on Towhee Drive in Pinson were broken into, and most of the vehicles broken into were left unlocked. “According […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0