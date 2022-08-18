ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Happens – Back-to-school recipes, Pearland Little League watch party, and more

By Maggie Flecknoe
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe continues to welcome back kids to school!

Mom of 4, Self-Taught Cook and Recipe Developer, Siri Daly joins Maggie LIVE to share her tips for an exciting yet chaotic time of year!

Also, all eyes are on Williamsport as the Pearland Little League team gets ready to play in the World Series. Carrigan Chauvin is LIVE at the official watch party!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

