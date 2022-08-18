Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Patrick Kinahan: Expect success, but not collective replica, for BYU, Utah, Utah State
SALT LAKE CITY — One week earlier than usual, thanks to Utah State's schedule, the time has arrived to unveil the annual predictions for the three top college football teams in Utah. Right off, no way there's a collective repeat of last season for BYU, Utah and Utah State....
eastidahonews.com
New In-N-Out restaurant opens close to eastern Idaho
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out opened its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the...
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
Utah homeowners find goats on roof
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utah homeowners made an interesting discovery on their roof over the weekend — they found goats hanging out. According to the Animal Care of Davis County in a Facebook post, an officer who was on call on Saturday evening responded to a home after a call about goats on a roof.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
In-N-Out Burger opening Wednesday near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — In-N-Out Burger gave one day’s notice for the much anticipated Wednesday opening of its new Logan restaurant. In a press release made available to the news media on Tuesday morning, the fast-food chain offered the following details about the local outlet: “Andrew Minnis, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 18 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 404 N. Main Street. The restaurant will...
3-story apartment complex "fully engulfed" in Ogden fire
A 3-story apartment complex under construction was fully engulfed after a fire broke out late Friday night.
WWII plane takes off from Willard Bay State Park after mechanical issue
A vintage, World War II airplane is airborne once again following an unplanned layover in northern Utah.
kvnutalk
Logan man sent to prison for molesting and raping two young girls – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 36-year-old Logan man is headed to prison for molesting and raping two young girls while babysitting them at his home two years ago. Nelson Nieves was ordered to serve two concurrent terms of 10-years-life after prosecutors called his actions “repulsive.”. Nieves was sentenced in 1st...
POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
upr.org
Burger King closes. What's next for lot on 200 North?
The rapidly changing fast-food scene in Logan will finish the year without one Main Street fixture: the Burger King at 200 North. Visitors to the restaurant on Monday were greeted with a sign that read, “We regret to inform you that we have closed our business. We have appreciated our guests and look forward to seeing you at our 1080 North Main Street or our Wellsville locations.”
ksl.com
Cars keep crashing into Centerville family's fence; Homeowners want solutions
CENTERVILLE — A driver crashed through a Centerville family's fence and then into their neighbor's backyard Saturday night. The incident happened near the intersection of Chase Lane and 400 East at approximately 9 p.m. when Julianne Zollinger and her husband were putting their children to bed. "(The driver) had...
kvnutalk
Logan man arrested and charged with 2 DUI’s on the same day – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 28-year-old Logan man is facing criminal charges after being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence twice on the same day. According to jail records, Leon Leovany Perez was arrested Monday morning after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted him driving erratically. He was booked into jail but later released.
KSLTV
Motorcyclist dead after crash, thrown ‘150 feet’ into embankment on Trappers Loop
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Trappers Loop, causing him to be thrown down the embankment Tuesday night. In the Mountain Green Fire Protection District Facebook post, the 71-year-old man crashed into a guardrail and was thrown about 150 feet down a steep embankment on Trappers Loop at 11:30 p.m.
Comments / 1