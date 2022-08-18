Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts charter school where an eighth grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”. A family member of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School student posted...
WHEC TV-10
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for...
WHEC TV-10
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will go to Delaware
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she had isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden, and rejoin him at their Delaware beach home, her office said Sunday. The White House announced on Tuesday that the...
WHEC TV-10
Grand jury wants school board members removed over massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury empaneled after a 2018 school massacre has recommended that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove from office four members of the Broward County school board, saying they and district administrators displayed “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” in their handling of a campus safety program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
State announces funding for threat assessment teams
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced millions in funding for threat assessment management teams across the state. $10 million has been made available to all 57 counties in New York for local domestic terrorism prevention plans. This comes after the devastating shooting in Buffalo that left 10 dead and three more injured.
WHEC TV-10
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer striking a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will be suspended...
WHEC TV-10
Butter sculpture to be unveiled at Great NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The American Dairy Association will unveil this year’s butter sculpture at the New York State Fair on Tuesday. This is the 54th year of the butter sculpture. It will be on display in the dairy products building for the whole 13-day fair. Afterward, the...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s gas prices continue to fall by about 10 cents per week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have fallen between 7 and 10 cents every week since early July. This week, gas prices fell by 9 cents, making the region’s average $4.36 per gallon. Overall, gas prices in Rochester have fallen by $0.35 in the course of...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHEC TV-10
State AG Office: Rochester SWAT team was justified in fatal shooting of Timothy Flowers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The NY State Attorney General’s Office determined that a Rochester SWAT Team officer was justified in the fatal shooting of Timothy Flowers in June of 2021. The AG’s office released its report on Friday on its investigation into the killing of Flowers. The report said...
WHEC TV-10
AP Top Science News at 12:29 p.m. EDT
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WHEC TV-10
Apply for a REAL ID or Enhanced License at Great NYS Fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State DMV announced Friday that fairgoers will be able to apply for a REAL ID or an enhanced license at the Great New York State Fair this year. Their booth is inside the Center of Progress Building, very close to the front...
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run on Inner Loop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead following a hit-and-run on Inner Loop. New York State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lanes between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when a driver struck him with their car. The driver then fled the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Some needed rain before the heat returns by later this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A slow moving warm front and low pressure system will drift across Western New York over the next 36 hours. As a result, unsettled weather will continue for the start of the week. This includes occasional showers and thunderstorms with noticeably higher amounts of humidity. Our weather will feel more tropical at times until this low pressure system exits the region during Tuesday morning.
WHEC TV-10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Today’s heat will give way to more showers and thunderstorms
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The temperature at the Rochester Airport today reached 90 degrees. That is eighth time this season of 90 degrees or higher and it probably will not be the last. What is more definitive is the chance of rain and that probability will be on the increase for the remainder of the weekend. A combination of a low pressure system and a warm front now approaching from the west will increase the southwest flow of higher dew points and eventually some rainfall. Expect increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours. If the rain does not come down too heavy, this will make for some welcome rainfall for Western New York.
Comments / 0