Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez Into the Family: 'Real Dysfunction'
Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for a second time over the weekend in a lavish Georgia ceremony.
See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests
One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
Harry Styles Was Asked About Allegations Of Queerbaiting In A New Interview — Here's What He Said
"I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone."
Diana's 'Princess of Athleisure' Aesthetic Had Anti-Paparazzi Purpose
Newsweek's "The Royal Report" podcast heard how Diana utilized an iconic Virgin Atlantic Sweatshirt in an attempt to subdue intrusive press photographers.
'SNL' Cast and Celebs Pay Tribute to Departing Show Veteran Lindsay Shookus
"The show was all the better for you having been part of it. I personally can't wait to see what you do next," wrote Oscar winner and recent host Ariana DeBose.
Kim Kardashian Says She 'Loves' Taylor Swift in Resurfaced Viral Video
Kim Kardashian became embroiled in a feud with Taylor Swift during her marriage to rapper Kanye West.
