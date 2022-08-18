ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Sunday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 307 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a .638 OPS, 3 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
WLKY.com

Gabe Sisk transferring from Ballard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School guard Gabe Sisk will not be a Bruin this upcoming season. WLKY Sports has learned that the Class of 2023 guard will play at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Ca. The basketball academy's website says:. "Essentially, Prolific Prep provides a college-preparatory education on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX Sports

Arenado leads Cardinals against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (67-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-64, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-12, 4.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -152, Diamondbacks +129; over/under is 9...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Courier Journal

How Collins, Male, Eastern, Butler, PRP, others won their football openers

Kenyon Goodin’s Mr. Football candidacy started with a bang Friday, as the senior quarterback passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead the Collins High School football team to a 42-28 victory at rival Shelby County. Goodin completed 17 of 20 passes for 268 yards and carried 19 times for 163 yards. Darius Evans (eight catches, 101 yards, one TD) and Caleb Bailey (five catches, 129 yards, two TDs) were Goodin’s top targets in...
HIGH SCHOOL
On3.com

Early Scouting Report: Louisville Cardinals

Scott Satterfield is now in year four at Louisville, but this is a program still very much in wait-and-see mode. Despite having just one starter at quarterback throughout his entire tenure in the ACC, the former App State head coach is just 18-19 overall, and most start collecting wins. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
travelawaits.com

12 Best Places To Stay Along The Bourbon Trail

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to planning a trip, picking the perfect destination can be tricky, especially if you’ve been lucky enough to have spent enough time on the beach that you’re ready to find something new. So let me ask you this… do you like Bourbon? If so, a trip to Kentucky to check out the Bourbon Trail may be in the cards.
LOUISVILLE, KY

