How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Louisville Men's Basketball 2022-23 Roster Outlook 4.0
An updated look at how the next season's roster could look with the preseason fast approaching.
Pujols blasts two more HRs, Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 16-7
PHOENIX — (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol leaned back in his chair postgame, trying to find more superlatives to describe ageless Albert Pujols. Words weren't easy to come by, as the slugger's lore in baseball history continues to grow. “Listen to the names that we're...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Sunday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 307 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a .638 OPS, 3 home...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener
The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
Kentucky high school football Week 1 live blog: Scores, highlights, stats and more
It's been 257 long days since last there was meaningful high school football in the Bluegrass State. That ends tonight. The KHSAA football season officially kicked off at 7 p.m. Friday night across Kentucky, and the Courier Journal will have you covered like a shutdown corner in press coverage. Stay here or save...
WLKY.com
Gabe Sisk transferring from Ballard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School guard Gabe Sisk will not be a Bruin this upcoming season. WLKY Sports has learned that the Class of 2023 guard will play at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Ca. The basketball academy's website says:. "Essentially, Prolific Prep provides a college-preparatory education on...
Watch: Head Coach Mark Stoops Talks Kentucky's Second Scrimmage, Consistency, and more
Saturday saw Kentucky Football's second scrimmage of preseason camp take place, as the season-opener against Miami (Ohio) is just 14 days away. Following the scrimmage, head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media, discussing his main takeaways from Saturday's action, what he's looking to see ...
St. Louis Cardinals place catcher Yadier Molina on restricted list
The Cardinals placed Yadier Molina on the restricted list Saturday in order for the veteran catcher to return to his
Mr. CFB: So Is Kentucky A Basketball School? The Readers Weigh In
Earlier this week I wrote a column on the current spat between Kentucky basketball Coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops. Calipari, who wants a new state-of-the-art practice facility, said Kentucky is “a basketball school” and thus the new building is justified. No question that ...
Home Team Friday: Apollo vs Owensboro Catholic
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Catholic defeats Apollo 42-14.
FOX Sports
Arenado leads Cardinals against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (67-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-64, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-12, 4.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -152, Diamondbacks +129; over/under is 9...
How Collins, Male, Eastern, Butler, PRP, others won their football openers
Kenyon Goodin’s Mr. Football candidacy started with a bang Friday, as the senior quarterback passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead the Collins High School football team to a 42-28 victory at rival Shelby County. Goodin completed 17 of 20 passes for 268 yards and carried 19 times for 163 yards. Darius Evans (eight catches, 101 yards, one TD) and Caleb Bailey (five catches, 129 yards, two TDs) were Goodin’s top targets in...
Early Scouting Report: Louisville Cardinals
Scott Satterfield is now in year four at Louisville, but this is a program still very much in wait-and-see mode. Despite having just one starter at quarterback throughout his entire tenure in the ACC, the former App State head coach is just 18-19 overall, and most start collecting wins. A...
travelawaits.com
12 Best Places To Stay Along The Bourbon Trail
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to planning a trip, picking the perfect destination can be tricky, especially if you’ve been lucky enough to have spent enough time on the beach that you’re ready to find something new. So let me ask you this… do you like Bourbon? If so, a trip to Kentucky to check out the Bourbon Trail may be in the cards.
linknky.com
It’s ‘next man up’ at Beechwood thanks to a freshman QB and a senior RB
FAIRDALE, Ky. – It would be easy, logical, and sensible to look at Beechwood’s two-time defending Kentucky champs with the state’s longest win streak to defend and then factor in the departure of Mr. Football, Cam Hergott, the leader the last two years and ask: Doesn’t this Tiger team have to take a step back?
