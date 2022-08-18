ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Nappy Roots member kidnapped and shot during robbery at Atlanta brewery

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBuNF_0hM7Dect00
Fish Scales (aka Melvin Adams), left, and Skinny DeVille are co-owners of Atlantucky Brewery. (Courtesy Atlantucky)

Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams – known as Fish Scales – was kidnapped and shot during a robbery at Atlantucky Brewery on Wednesday night.

Adams and other members of the hip-hop group own the Castleberry Hill brewery located at 170 Northside Drive.

According to the police report, officers responded to Atlantucky around 11 p.m. and met with a 42-year-old male victim who reported he was a patron of the brewery. The victim told police that he and Adams, 45, had been robbed.

The preliminary investigation found that both victims were walking to the parking deck when two males approached and robbed them at gunpoint. The unnamed victim fled on foot, but Adams was forced by the suspects to drive to his residence in Hapeville.

Once in Hapeville, Adams tried to flee and was shot by one of the suspects. The suspects fled, according to the police report.

The victim went to a nearby house for help and the resident called police. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.

The post Nappy Roots member kidnapped and shot during robbery at Atlanta brewery appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 WZAK

Nappy Roots, Fish Scales, Kidnapped, Robbed And Shot In Atlanta

It seems like the world has gone buck wild coming out of the pandemic, where the hearing of mass shootings, car-jackings in broad daylight, police brutality, racism on high and senseless murders in the news everyday, all day. It doesn’t seem like anywhere is safe anymore nor no matter who you are. As it is now being reported that, ‘Nappy Roots’ member Fish scales was kidnapped, robbed, shot and left in front of his own brewery in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

30-year-old faces multiple charges in connection to Rainbow Crosswalk vandalism

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man who is accused of spraying swastikas on the famous rainbow crosswalk in Midtown and the Federal Reserve building has been identified by police. Atlanta police arrested 30-year-old Jonah Sampson and charged him with criminal trespass, interference with government property, and criminal damage to property. Sampson was arrested following a two-hour standoff with SWAT police at the Solace on Peachtree apartment complex in Midtown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search continues for Midtown Atlanta woman missing three weeks

ATLANTA - It's been three weeks since 24-year-old Allahnia Lenior disappeared from her Midtown apartment. Her loved ones searched for her yesterday in Piedmont Park, passing out fliers and talking to neighbors in hopes of finding someone who'd seen her. The park is not far from her last known location:...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man stabbed to death outside high-end Buckhead condos

ATLANTA — A man was stabbed to death outside a high-end condo complex in Buckhead early Saturday morning, Atlanta Police said. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 5 a.m. to an address on Oak Valley Rd. in Buckhead that corresponds to The Oaks at Buckhead complex, which is composed of a high-rise tower and several townhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hapeville, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — There was an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in southwest Atlanta, police say. The incident occurred in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police closed down several roads in the area of the shooting. No additional...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Nappy Roots#Violent Crime
WXIA 11 Alive

APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun

ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight

ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy