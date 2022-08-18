Nappy Roots member kidnapped and shot during robbery at Atlanta brewery

Fish Scales (aka Melvin Adams), left, and Skinny DeVille are co-owners of Atlantucky Brewery. (Courtesy Atlantucky)

Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams – known as Fish Scales – was kidnapped and shot during a robbery at Atlantucky Brewery on Wednesday night.

Adams and other members of the hip-hop group own the Castleberry Hill brewery located at 170 Northside Drive.

According to the police report, officers responded to Atlantucky around 11 p.m. and met with a 42-year-old male victim who reported he was a patron of the brewery. The victim told police that he and Adams, 45, had been robbed.

The preliminary investigation found that both victims were walking to the parking deck when two males approached and robbed them at gunpoint. The unnamed victim fled on foot, but Adams was forced by the suspects to drive to his residence in Hapeville.

Once in Hapeville, Adams tried to flee and was shot by one of the suspects. The suspects fled, according to the police report.

The victim went to a nearby house for help and the resident called police. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.

