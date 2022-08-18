ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

By Stephanie Raymond
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.

Several varieties of frozen pizzas have been recalled throughout the summer.

The first recall was announced on July 15, when the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza" made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.

The frozen Cuban-style pizzas were "produced without the benefit of federal inspection," according to the FSIS.  Additionally, the products contain milk, wheat, and soybeans -- known allergens. Some of the products had no ingredient label and others had the wrong ingredient label.

The recall was extended on July 21 to include two more pizza varieties, "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Ham Pizza" and "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Bacon Pizza," which had been shipped to stores in Delaware and Pennsylvania, in addition to Florida.

On July 29, the recall was expanded a third time to include additional pizzas made with pepperoni, ham, bacon, or chorizo that were sold at retail stores with a store-specific label. The products were either available to purchase hot and ready-to-eat, or cold to take home and prepare.

The second pizza recall was issued on July 28. Danny's Sub and Pizza, a Cape Coral, Florida-based company doing business as Danny's Cuban Pizza, announced the recall of about 19,275 pounds of frozen meat pizzas. The recall says the individual size pizzas were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and shipped to retail locations in Florida and Texas.

"The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the meat pizza products were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA," the safety alert states.

The recall includes the following varieties of Danny's Cuban Pizza Authentic Cuban Style: pepperoni, chorizo, Hawaiian and ham. The packages have no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label.

On August 14, the FSIS sent yet another High Class 1 safety notice ; this one for approximately 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza produced by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, a Woodridge, Illinois-based company. The reasoning is the pizzas "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal."

The recall includes 33.5-oz. cartons of Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza with "best by" date 12/03/22 and establishment number "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pizzas were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then further distributed to retailers across the country.

The problem was discovered by consumers who reported finding metal in the pizza, according to the recall.

No confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions have been associated with any of the recalled products.

If you have any of these pizzas in your freezer, throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a refund.

Comments / 8

Mary Beckham
1d ago

Food Shortages... Insect eating on the horizon. Second Great Depression being staged right before your eyes. Are you watching

Reply(2)
4
Judy Barton
2d ago

I don't purchase foods from unknown companies. I know that recalls can happen to any product, but I'm not gonna risk unknnowns!

Reply
3
RECESSION transition JOE !
3d ago

lol where never approved or inspected?? how did they get a lincense to sell ? hahaha

Reply
7
Related
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
FOXBusiness

Subway offering free sandwiches for life to first person who gets footlong tattoo

Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to one person who gets a footlong tattoo on their torso during the sandwich shop's promotional event this week. Fans of the sandwich restaurant are invited to a block party on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the first person who receives a 12″ by 12″ logo of its new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back will be awarded free sandwiches for life, given as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BGR.com

Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
PET SERVICES
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
HEALTH
iheart.com

13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled

More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
CHICAGO, IL
MarketRealist

Walmart Might Never Go Back to Its 24-Hour Format — Here's Why

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on many establishments and the way they worked. Many businesses were forced to work remotely while many retail establishments had to ramp up their online plans to stay relevant. Walmart had to contend with many changes too. One of which was that it had to reduce its working hours. Now that the pandemic has subsided to an extent, when will Walmart be open 24 hours again?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
