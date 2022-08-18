ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Brandon House brings back-to-school block party to LR

By Ashlei King
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKoVk_0hM7Da5z00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center is set to host its Rock the Block back-to-school block party. It’s scheduled for Saturday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center’s Midtown location at 3802 W. 12th Street in Little Rock.

The event is free to the public. There will be free food, a school supply giveaway and live performances.

Watch the video above for more information about the event and visit the Brandon House website.

