Brandon House brings back-to-school block party to LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center is set to host its Rock the Block back-to-school block party. It’s scheduled for Saturday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center’s Midtown location at 3802 W. 12th Street in Little Rock.

The event is free to the public. There will be free food, a school supply giveaway and live performances.

Watch the video above for more information about the event and visit the Brandon House website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.