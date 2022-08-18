Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez Into the Family: 'Real Dysfunction'
Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot for a second time over the weekend in a lavish Georgia ceremony.
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell All Part 2 Drops Major Mohamed and Yve Bombshell
"90 Day Fiancé" has given a shock update on Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yve Arellano's relationship, revealing that he has been messaging other women.
'SNL' Cast and Celebs Pay Tribute to Departing Show Veteran Lindsay Shookus
"The show was all the better for you having been part of it. I personally can't wait to see what you do next," wrote Oscar winner and recent host Ariana DeBose.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dan Harmon Confirms 'Community' Movie Existence and Release Timeline
"Six Seasons and a Movie" has moved a step closer for "Community" fans after creator Dan Harmon gave Newsweek an update on the movie.
'The Sandman' Creators Talk New Episode and Easter Egg You May Have Missed
"The Sandman" co-creators Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, David S. Goyer and more spoke to Newsweek about surprising fans with a bonus episode.
'The Last of Us' HBO Max Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
The first look at HBO Max's "The Last of Us" is finally here.
What the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Reference in 'House of the Dragon' Means
"House of the Dragon" makes a direct reference to the prophecy that influenced the events of "Game of Thrones" in its premiere episode.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Killed Bunny? All the Suspects in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2
The murder of Bunny Folger will hopefully be resolved in the "Only Murders in the Building" Season 2 finale.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
944M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0