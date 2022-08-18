Read full article on original website
Related
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Brit swimmer saved by ‘hero’ dolphins scaring off deadly shark about to attack him
A Brit swimmer got the shock of his life when he realised he was being pursued by a huge great white shark. Adam Walker, from Nottingham, was swimming off the coast of New Zealand back in 2014, when the predator was seen lurking in the depths below. At the time,...
Watch horrifying moment shark savages diver in chilling Red Sea footage as terrified victim screams for help
THIS is the horrifying moment a shark savaged a diver in the Red Sea. A terrifying scream can be heard from ten metres under the water as the white tip tore at the man's leg, filling the water with blood. The horror footage was shot in 2018 by diver Dan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Seven dogs were found 'screaming in agony' after they were ‘doused in petrol and set alight'
Seven dogs were kept in the family's kennels when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, ITV reports. A woman was woken up by her daughter-in-law who could hear the pets barking and saw the flames. As they went to investigate they faced a horrendous scene. Dogs...
Huge Crocodile Swims by Onlookers With Man's Body in Its Jaws: Police
Police said the reptile was over 11 feet long, and attacked the man after he entered the lagoon, which has rules against swimming in it.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
Drone footage captures moment 12 foot alligator attacks swimmer and clamps jaws around head
Shocking drone footage has emerged showing the moment a triathlete was attacked by a 12 foot alligator while swimming in Florida. You can watch below:. Thankfully, Juan Carlos La Verde - who goes by 'JC Defeats' - lived to tell the tale, but he didn't leave the attack unscathed as the gator clamped its jaws around his head.
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her
It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
Moment terrified seals scramble off rocks and plummet into sea after being spooked by family on jet-skis - as experts warn holidaymakers to keep their distance
Wildlife experts have issued a warning to holidaymakers after a family of jet-skiers were filmed spooking a herd of seals off the Cornwall coast, endangering them. The jet-skiers terrified the seals, which were hauled-out on rocks by getting too close, causing them to scramble off the rocks and plummet into the sea in terror.
SeaWorld responds after horrified guests share moment killer whales attack each other and 'blood soaks water'
SeaWorld has responded to shocking footage showing the moment killer whales appear to attack each other at one of its theme parks. You can watch the viral clip below:. The video captured by a visitor at the SeaWorld location in San Diego has been doing the rounds on social media after it was shared by the animal rights group PETA.
Body of hero dad is found in Lake Garda a month after he dived in to save his son, 14, and vanished in holiday tragedy
Divers have recovered the body of a hero British dad who drowned after he bravely dived into an Italian lake to save his son. Aran Chada, 51, jumped in as Roman, 14, got into difficulty while they enjoyed a family holiday with partner Holly Mosley, 39, and daughter Floren, seven.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
944M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 13